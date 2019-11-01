Stephen Robinson speaks for first time on Hearts speculation

Motherwell manager Stephen Robinson believes there are "exciting times" ahead at Fir Park as he brushed off reports linking him with the Hearts job.

Robinson is believed to be a key target for the Hearts board after they sacked Craig Levein on Thursday.

The Northern Irishman has Motherwell sitting in third place in the Ladbrokes Premiership after achieving two seventh-placed finishes and two cup finals in his first two full seasons in charge.

Stephen Robinson has impressed during his time as Motherwell. Pic: SNS

Sign up to our Hearts newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And his focus is on consolidating Motherwell's position when they host Livingston on Saturday.

When asked about the reports, the 44-year-old said: "Listen, I solely concentrate on Motherwell. We have a big game on Saturday and that's my sole focus.

"We are doing well and we have to make sure we stay in that position and we have to be on top of our game to do that."

"We have got young boys that are improving and they have got a real belief about them," Robinson said.

"They play with a freedom, sometimes too much freedom, I am trying to rein them back at times, when you are 2-1 up with two seconds to go and we are still bombing forward.

"There is a real, raw enthusiasm, we play off the cuff at times and there's a lot of invention. Who knows how far we can go?

"I have got a belief in them, I really believe they will keep improving and young players are taking on board the stuff we are working on with them. It's exciting times."

When asked whether he felt he still had a long way to go at Fir Park, Robinson said: "Well, I've got a two-year contract so I hope so, unless the board have changed their minds."

Robinson expects a difficult challenge against Livingston after drawing 0-0 with Gary Holt's team on the opening day of the season.

"I have a lot of admiration for Livi," he said. "They take a little bit of stick for how they play, being direct and physical, but that's fantasy, you play what your players allow you to do.