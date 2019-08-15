Steven Naismith to miss Hearts’ cup clash with Motherwell

Steven Naismith will sit out Hearts’ Betfred Cup tie against Motherwell on Friday.

The talismanic attacker had to be substituted at half-time of last weekend’s draw with Ross County due to a tightness in his hamstring, and he won’t be risked at Fir Park.

Craig Levein expects Naismith to return for the Premiership trip to Celtic Park next weekend.

“He won’t play against Motherwell but it is not significant,” said the manager. “He’s been out for a while and come back and I have been keen to get him in the team. The good thing is he’s an experienced player and he felt a little tingle in his hamstring and recognised it would be silly to go back out and put himself at risk.”