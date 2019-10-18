Uche Ikpeazu issues stark Hearts-Rangers warning and speaks on Peter Haring situation

Uche Ikpeazu knows Hearts will have to be at their best against Rangers. Pic: SNS

The Ibrox team head to Gorgie in buoyant mood after winning seven of their opening eight Premiership fixtures while scoring 26 goals in the process. By contrast, Hearts sit just two points off the bottom after winning only one of their eight league games so far.

Ikpeazu admits this weekend’s match represents a formidable test for his off-form side, but the striker is adamant it is one they can overcome if everyone in maroon is able to operate at their best.

“It’s going to be tough but we all have to stand up and be counted because we really need to get some points on the board,” Ikpeazu told the Evening News. “Rangers are top of the league, which speaks for itself, so we’ve got to be at the top of our game. We can’t be carrying any passengers.

“This will be tougher than the other home games we’ve had because Rangers are a better team but I do think we’ve got the ability to do well against any opposition, which we’ve proven at times this season. We need everybody to be at the top of their game though. That’s the only way we can beat them because they’re not top of the league by luck.”

Sign up to our Hearts newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks, {{email}} has been added to our newsletter. If this is the first time you have subscribed to emails from JPIMedia Ltd, the publishers of Edinburgh News, please check your inbox to verify your email address. Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hearts’ cause will be aided by the likelihood that both Ikpeazu and Peter Haring will return to the side. The Englishman missed the defeat by Kilmarnock with a minor hamstring niggle, while the Austrian midfielder has been sidelined since the Scottish Cup final in May due to pelvic issues.