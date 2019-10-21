Watch as young fan tries to make Hearts star wear hat during Rangers draw

It would have been a pretty special ending to yesterday's game if Christophe Berra was able to generate more power and accuracy on Oliver Bozanic's late throw and direct it beyond Allan McGregor for a famous win.

By Craig Fowler
Monday, 21st October 2019, 12:19 pm
Updated Monday, 21st October 2019, 12:32 pm
The young lad tries to place the hat on Oli Bozanic's head as the Hearts midfielder goes to take a throw in.

Click the link - https://youtu.be/orp5S8BBABM?t=167 - to see the young supporter's efforts.

But do you know what would have made it even more special? If Bozanic was wearing a hat while he delivered the throw.

That was almost the case with a child caught on camera trying to place a trilby - other types of headwear are available - on to the Australian's head as he gets ready to launch the ball into the penalty box.

Despite having a few valiant attempts the boy can't quite compensate for his lack of height and, quite literally, falls short.

He did, however, give supporters watching the match live on BT Sport a good laugh as the match with Rangers entered its dying moments.