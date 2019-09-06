Waterford boss: Playing Hearts is a waste of time

Waterfor manager Alan Reynolds says playing Hearts in the Tunnock’s Caramel Wafer Challenge Cup will cost his club money.

Waterford, who are making their first appearance in the Challenge Cup, were due to play Dundalk in a FAI Cup quarter-final clash this weekend, however it was postponed to allow their meeting with the Tynecastle Colts to go ahead much to the disappointment of manager Alan Reynolds.

The Blues boss said: “I am sorry we entered this Cup now. It dilutes the FAI Cup which is a massive competition. If we play on a Monday night with the kids back to school, the crowd will be down. Playing a Cup quarter-final on a Monday night is poor. The game against Dundalk is on Monday so it will possibly be the under-19’s that face Hearts.”

Former Inverness Caledonian Thistle attacker Zack Elbouzedi will miss out as he has been called up by the Irish under-21 side.

Hearts who have seen off SPFL League 2 sides Albion Rovers and Cowdenbeath with coach Andy Kirk looking for his side to be ruthless to complete a hat-trick.

Kirk said: “I am pleased with our play in our recent wins over St Mirren and Queen of the South, but we could have made things easier for ourselves.”

“When we get really good opportunities, we have to put the ball in the net because it changes the game and it is vital to do that in cup ties.”

The Edinburgh side miss defender Alex Petkov who is on loan at Clyde as he is on international duty with the Bulgarian under-21 squad however Harry Cochrane and Anthony McDonald who are at Dunfermline on a temporary basis as well as Chris Hamilton and Connor Smith who are at Cowdenbeath on a similar basis will travel.