'What's he advising... how to be a failure? - Ex-Hearts midfielder welcomes Craig Levein sacking but questions continued involvement

Ex-Hearts midfielder and Craig Levein's biggest critic Michael Stewart has welcomed the club's decision to relieve the manager and director of football of his duties.

Ann Budge and the Tynecastle board acted on Thursday afternoon to remove Levein from his dual role with the club second bottom of the Scottish Premiership on goal difference following the 1-0 defeat to St Johnstone on Wednesday evening.

However, the former manager will remain in place at the club until his contract expires at the end of the season, "working closely with the Executive Management Team in continuing to develop and improve the structure of the backroom and youth operations within the development".

Stewart is conflicted on the decision by the club with Levein remaining at the club but welcoming the end to his "toxic Tynecastle reign".

"Hearts, as things stood, were heading for the abyss," he wrote in his Scottish Sun column

"Remarkably, Levein has been allowed to stay on in some random capacity behind the scenes. That just tells you how embedded he actually was, how hard it was for Hearts to get rid of him.

"I’m not sure why he should be allowed to advise in ANY capacity given what he has presided over. What’s he advising them on? How to be a failure? That’s the only thing he’s done well."

Speaking to BBC Scotland in the aftermath of the sacking Stewart suggested Jack Ross as a possible replacement, noting that the club are primed to hit the ground running.

"It is a club that are well placed to progress quickly now that the manager and director of football has been relieved of his duties," he said. "Massive underachievement, huge failure in the period of time he's been in charge but there is a real good business to build upon.