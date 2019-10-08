a

Where are they now? The last Hearts team to go seven games without home league win

The last Hearts team to go at least seven games without a league win at Tynecastle came from the 2013/14 season as Gary Locke's side fought bravely against relegation amid a 15-point deduction brought on by administration. They went nine straight home Scottish Premiership games without victory, the last of which came in a 1-0 defeat to Motherwell, courtesy of ex-Jambo John Sutton.

Tuesday, 8th October 2019, 16:45 pm
Updated Tuesday, 8th October 2019, 17:16 pm

We remember that plucky side and tell you what each of the players are up to now.

1. Jamie McDonald

Where is he now? The goalkeeper is on loan at Alloa Athletic after dropping down to third in the pecking order at Kilmarnock.

Photo: SNS

2. Jordan McGhee

Where is he now? Didn't move on from Hearts until 2017. Was one of few players not detested by Falkirk supporters in last year's relegation season and moved to Dundee in the summer.

Photo: SNS

3. Kevin McHattie

Where is he now? Currently playing under Hearts legend John Robertson at Inverness CT. He joined the Highlanders after spells with Kilmarnock, Raith Rovers and Derry City.

Photo: SNS

4. Dylan McGowan

Where is he now? Moved back to Australia the following summer where he's bounced around a few clubs before landing at Western Sydney Wanderers.

Photo: SNS

