Where are they now? The 14 players signed by Hearts during the Championship-winning season

Ah those halcyon days, when everything was right at Tynecastle as points were being racked up and fans were smiling from ear to ear.

With the latest transfer window closed and league football about to get underway again after the international break, let's take a pleasant trip down memory lane by remembering the bulk of the team that won Hearts promotion back to the top flight at the first time of asking under new boss Robbie Neilson and tell you what they're up to these days.

The first signing of the Robbie Neilson era was loaned out to Motherwell before leaving for Malaysian side Kelantan in 2016. After a stint in Omar he moved back to Scotland with Dundee United and is now at Falkirk.

The striker was released at the end of the 2014/15 season and took the unpopular decision to sign with rivals Hibs. He stayed at Easter Road for two years and is now at Inverness CT following spells with Dundee United and Hamilton.

Injury problems at Hearts saw him go without a club for six months following his release in the summer of 2016. He got a job with Ittihad Tanger in Morocco but was released the same year and has been a free agent since.

Played regularly for Hearts before leaving in the summer of 2016. Joined Aberdeen for a year, without making an appearance, before helping Livingston reach promotion to the top flight. Now a coach at Dundee United.

Was allowed to move to Boluspor in Turkey after falling out of favour in the 2016/17 season. Signed for Sunderland last summer.

The longest surviving player from that summer, Buaben was released in the summer of 2018 and spent part of last term at Falkirk. Currently without a club.

Spent time on loan at Forfar before being allowed to join Livingston in January 2016. Has since spent time at St Mirren, Hibs, Dumbarton and finally Airdrieonians, where he is the current reserve goalkeeper.

Sold to Henan Jianye in China for over 1 million pounds. Had a loan spell with Emirates in the UAE before reuniting with Neilson at MK Dons, who then signed him for Dundee United. He's now on loan at Kilmarnock.

Signed as emergency cover due to an injury crisis, Hollis moved into Junior football after being released from his Hearts contract a month later.