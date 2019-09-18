Where the bookies place the Hearts and Hibs managers in the sack race

Hearts and Hibs have gone under the microscope within Scottish football for the poor start to the season made by both sides.

Going back to the start of the split last campaign, the Capital duo have won just once between them, amassing a grand total of nine points.

It has led to both managers coming under pressure.

Hearts fans have demanded Craig Levein be sacked with a protest outside the Tynecastle Park Main Stand after the 3-2 defeat to Motherwell left the side bottom, while Paul Heckingbottom has come under strong criticism from the Hibs support.

It is therefore no surprise that the Edinburgh pair are the bookies' favourites to be sacked first in the Scottish Premiership.

Levein went from 6/1 in July to 7/2 favourite last month. Now he is priced 9/4 with McBookie to be the first manager to leave his post.

Across the city, Heckingbottom's price has come in significantly. Before the start of the league campaign he was 20/1. It dropped to 6/1 and now it has fallen to 5/2.

It is 8/11 that the first manager to be sacked will be one of the Edinburgh duo.

Motherwell boss Stephen Robinson, who has been linked with Hearts and Hibs, and Rangers' Steven Gerrard are seen as the safest in their position at 33/1.

Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes is 12/1 to be the first boss to leave, while Neil Lennon is 20/1 to exit Celtic.

Full list of odds for the next Scottish Premiership manager to leave their post:

Craig Levein (Hearts) - 9/4

Paul Heckingbottom (Hibernian) - 5/2

Tommy Wright (St Johnstone) - 5/1

Angelo Alessio (Kilmarnock) - 8/1

Jim Goodwin (St Mirren) - 10/1

Derek McInnes (Aberdeen) - 12/1

Brian Rice (Hamilton Academical) - 14/1

Gary Holt (Livingston) - 20/1

Neil Lennon (Celtic) - 20/1

Stuart Kettlewell/Steven Ferguson (Ross County) - 20/1

Stephen Robinson (Motherwell) - 33/1

Steven Gerrard (Rangers) - 33/1

