Which current Hearts players are likely to be at club for next season?
Hearts manager Craig Levein is already thinking about his squad for the 2019/20 campaign.
We take a look at the current squad and say whether each player is likely to be at Tynecastle next term ...
1. Zdenek Zlamal - YES
Gloves are his after series of strong performances. Two years left at club.
2. Colin Doyle - MAYBE
Another year on deal, but may not want to be deputy at stage of his career.
3. Kevin Silva - MAYBE
Currently on loan at Toronto. Remains to be seen whether he'll feature next term.
4. Michael Smith - YES
Recently signed new deal and is club's first-choice right-back.
