A general view of Tynecastle Park

Which current Hearts players are likely to be at club for next season?

Hearts manager Craig Levein is already thinking about his squad for the 2019/20 campaign.

We take a look at the current squad and say whether each player is likely to be at Tynecastle next term ...

Gloves are his after series of strong performances. Two years left at club.

1. Zdenek Zlamal - YES

Another year on deal, but may not want to be deputy at stage of his career.

2. Colin Doyle - MAYBE

Currently on loan at Toronto. Remains to be seen whether he'll feature next term.

3. Kevin Silva - MAYBE

Recently signed new deal and is club's first-choice right-back.

4. Michael Smith - YES

