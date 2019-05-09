Which current Hearts players are likely to be at club for next season?

We take a look at the current squad and say whether each player is likely to be at Tynecastle next term ...

1. Zdenek Zlamal - YES Gloves are his after series of strong performances. Two years left at club.

2. Colin Doyle - MAYBE Another year on deal, but may not want to be deputy at stage of his career.

3. Kevin Silva - MAYBE Currently on loan at Toronto. Remains to be seen whether he'll feature next term.

4. Michael Smith - YES Recently signed new deal and is club's first-choice right-back.

