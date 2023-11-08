Riccarton staff refuse to take any chances with their two loanees

Odel Offiah remains absent from Hearts training following a health scare towards the end of last week. The on-loan Brighton defender is not expected to be available for Saturday's Premiership match at Motherwell, but fellow loanee Alex Lowry is making progress from a head knock.

Riccarton coaching staff are treating Offiah with extreme caution after he became unwell during a training session prior to Sunday's Viaplay Cup semi-final against Rangers. He was taken off the field and underwent checks by Hearts' medical staff as per guidelines before getting the all-clear. He attended Hampden Park to support his team-mates during the 3-1 defeat.

After a previous health issue in September, it remains to be seen when the 20-year-old will return to action. "I'm not sure. It's uncertain because of the nature of it," explained Steven Naismith, the Hearts head coach, to the Evening News. "It's more to do with the club, Brighton, Odel, and making sure the specialists are happy with everything.

"It's one of those which is out of our control. Until that process has happened, we won't just continue on to see if he just goes back into training. He will stop training until we have gone through that process."

Brighton are being kept up to date on developments regarding Offiah, as are Rangers with midfielder Lowry. He was withdrawn as a concussion substitute in the final minutes of Hearts' 1-0 win over Livingston last Wednesday, but is steadily moving through return-to-play protocols. He was ineligible for Sunday's semi-final against his parent club.