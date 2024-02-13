Latest on Barrie McKay's Hearts return as the winger makes progress

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Barrie McKay is on course to resume full training with Hearts this month as he nears a first-team return. A knee injury suffered against Hibs has sidelined the winger since late December, but he is making steady progress in his recovery.

Hearts are expecting McKay to complete his indoor rehabilitation this week and begin individual recovery training outdoors at their Riccarton training base. It is hoped he could then be back in competitive action in early March.

A knee problem earlier in the season kept the 29-year-old out for more than three months and, combined with the latest injury, he has been restricted to seven appearances. He is now edging towards a return in time for the final three months of the campaign.

"This week, he will hopefully go from being just gym-based to out on the grass. He has a couple of strength tests to do which are standard to just tick that box. He is still on course as he is.

"This section of his recovery has gone well - probably better than it did the previous time. He is certainly feeling much more positive so I'm hoping to see him back out on the pitch this week. Not with the group, just doing individual recovery stuff."

Hearts are also treating defender Craig Halkett, forward Kenneth Vargas and winger Yutaro Oda for injuries. Halkett has been sent for a scan and the others are receiving attention from medical staff at Riccarton.