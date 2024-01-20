Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Hearts coach Steven Naismith reiterated the club's desire to keep Lawrence Shankland after the top goalscorer missed Saturday's Scottish Cup win at Spartans. Illness prevented Shankland taking part at Ainslie Park as his team-mates earned a hard-fought 2-1 victory to take their place in the fifth round.

Naismith acknowledged that conspiracy theorists might have their own thoughts on Shankland's absence given the recent speculation on his Tynecastle future. However, the head coach insisted the player was unwell and therefore unavailable. It is unclear at the moment if he will return for Tuesday's Premiership match against Dundee.

"He hasn't been about for the last few days so we will see how he is. I don't know whether he will make Tuesday or not. We will wait and see," said Naismith. "He's been ill for two days. On the advice of the medical staff, he hasn't been in the building because he isn't wanting to spread it."

Hearts have offered Shankland a lucrative new contract and are eager for him to pledge his long-term future to the club. His current deal is due to expire in 2025. He has scored 18 goals in 28 games at club level so far this season.

"It's a process and, inevitably, we will get to the end point. The club will do all we can to keep him and it's a big decision for him. He will take as long as he needs to decide," added Naismith. He was asked about media reports suggesting that the offer will not be enough for Shankland to sign.

"That's for Shanks to decide if that's the case or not. When you get to the end point, we will do what we can physically do. Players who run their contracts down potentially have opportunities and offers which aren't there when you are under contract. He's got 18 months left, we have started speaking to him about a new deal, we will get to an end point and see where that takes us."

Hearts found it tough at Ainslie Park against League Two Spartans but progressed to the fifth round with a stoppage-time winning goal. Kenneth Vargas headed them in front in the first half but James Craigen equalised after the interval. Frankie Kent headed the winner in the 91st minute.

"I wouldn't say it was a relief [getting a late winner]. I think when they score we continued to keep doing the same stuff, we didn't start firing long balls and panic. That's the positive for us," stressed Naismith. "We get the goal late on but we knew what the game was going to be like.

"It was going to be tough, it was going to be sticky, the surface, the way they set up, they are very physical in terms of their direct balls and they get their goal from it. I thought we worked the ball up the pitch well but it's then that decision, do we cross it? Do we shoot? Or do we make another pass?

"We probably made too many passes. The goalie only starts making some good saves after they score and we have that bit of intent probably. But overall I'm pleased, it's the first game back [after the break], Kenneth scores again. On the whole it was mainly comfortable."

Dexter Lembikisa made his Hearts debut as a second-half substitute after arriving on loan from Wolverhampton Wanderers. Naismith also handed 16-year-old James Wilson his first professional appearance as a sub.

"You will probably see the best of him he goes on," said Naismith on Lembikisa, who played right wing-back. "That urgency and intensity I spoke about, he gave us it. First time he gets the ball, he takes his man on, beats him and puts it in the box.

"He's in at the back post a couple of times. So he's a good addition for us and that's why we got him in as early as we could. The level he has played at and in the last year, in terms of becoming an international, he's a good player to have in our squad."

"The reward for James is being in the squad. I think coming on is because we needed him. He is somebody who is very intelligent with his movement and he's a goal threat. I didn't think we had enough goal threat at times. That was the last part and that's why we put him on.

"He's somebody who has come in full-time and has to learn and work on the aspects of physically where he is at compared to who he is coming up against. He's definitely got the intelligence for it."

It was also a landmark day for the Hearts goalkeeper Craig Gordon. He returned to the team at the age of 41 for his first appearance in 13 months since a double leg-break.

"I think that will be good for him. He's got more experience than me," admitted Naismith. "Getting back in the swing of it is probably the main thing he will take. I've seen him for about a month or so now and I'm comfortable that he's back to where he was.

"That was always going to be the question mark for someone his age but he has shown that. Even his reflexes for the saves today, he's an unbelievable footballer and person. We will cherish him for as long as he can play."

