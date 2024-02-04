Lawrence Shankland scored twice as Hearts defeated Dundee 3-2 at Dens Park.

Here's a look at some of the stories doing the rounds as clubs across the Scottish Premiership prepare for the final few months of the campaign.

Shankland addresses his future

Lawrence Shankland insists he is happy to remain at Hearts following the closure of the January transfer window. Shankland was heavily linked away from Tynecastle last month with Rangers being amongst those linked to his signature but despite the interest he stayed put.

The striker, who scored twice in the win over Dundee on Saturday, was offered a new deal by Hearts recently in the midst of the speculation and he hasn't ruled out the possibility of signing a new deal to extend his stay with the Jambos.

"Obviously it [speculation] brings pressure," he told the BBC. "There's a lot of talk and noise around the place. I was sick of my own name, to be honest, hearing it that much – and my family were the same. I was fully focused on my football. Even in December, leading up to it, I stayed focused on my football. I was performing well, still scoring goals and doing my job for Hearts. That's the most important thing I could focus on and do. That got me through it and let the noise be in the background.

“Until someone comes to Hearts and says, 'here, this is what we are giving you and you are accepting it', it doesn't come as far as me. That probably allowed me to go and enjoy my football and keep focused. I'm involved quite far down the line in these things. Nothing came about. I was happy to be here before and I'm happy to be after – I never once said that I am desperate to go out the door. I'm enjoying my football and scoring goals.”

Regarding the contract talk, he added: “Obviously it got announced that there was a deadline on that deal. I've got 18 months left on my contract so I imagine we will talk again. I think the contract offer was to put it to bed at the end of the window. We could draw a line under it and move on. I imagine we'll get back into it further down the line. But I've got a lot to consider, the age I'm at. That's something I'll do personally with my family. But I'm enjoying my football at the minute – I can't really not enjoy it as I'm scoring a lot of goals and it's going well.”

Celtic man to go stateside?

Celtic's James Forrest is attracting interest from a series of MLS clubs, report Football Insider. Forrest has been linked away from Parkhead over the last few weeks and according to the report, the winger turned down a number of opportunities to leave the club on transfer deadline day.

But it seems more approaches could be made in the coming weeks with American outfits said to be monitoring his situation. The MLS transfer window doesn't shut until April 23, which would theoretically allow Forrest to make the switch to the US at any time over the next two and a half months.

Forrest has made 15 league appearances for the Bhoys this season but just two have been starts.

Rangers eye Stoke man

Rangers are keen on taking Stoke City's Tyrese Campbell on a free transfer this summer. That's according to Football Insider, who claim the club are contemplating a fresh approach for the Potters forward, who is approaching the end of his contract at the bet365 Stadium.