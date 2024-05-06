Lawrence Shankland will hold talks with Hearts about his future as soon as the season ends in an attempt to put a stop to relentless speculation. He has so far refused to sign a new deal at Tynecastle Park and will enter the final 12 months of his existing contract this summer.

Other clubs in Scotland and England are monitoring the striker’s situation after 29 goals in 48 games for club and country so far this term. Shankland was named PFA Scotland Player of the Year on Sunday night, the first Hearts employee ever to win the award, and is expected to be included in Scotland’s European Championship squad in June.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Hearts newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He also intends to fit in important discussions with the Tynecastle hierarchy regarding his long-term future. Rangers have been credited with an interest in signing him, as have teams in England. Hearts want him to stay and sign a long-term deal and the 28-year-old admitted that the situation needs addressed.

“At the end of the season I think it will be. We will get the rest of the games out of the way,” he said in an interview with Sky Sports. “We have managed to secure our objective that we wanted at the start of the season - third place and Europe again. We’ve managed to do that so we can look forward to the next few games.

“At the end of the season, there will be conversations to be had as there is at the end of every season. I’m coming to a position now where I’m going into the last year of my contract and conversations will need to be had at some point. We can deal with that in the future but, for now, I’m just going to enjoy this moment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Maybe five or six years ago, I was here picking up the League One Player of the Year at the time in Scotland and I was delighted with that. The journey I’ve gone on to build myself back up to the Premiership - to be voted the Premiership’s best player of the season is a very proud moment.

“Every journey is different for people in their careers. Sometimes it’s a wee bit up and down. For me, it has been quite a lot. You just need to plod on, keep working hard, work on what you need to work on and hopefully it pays off and you get rewards like this.”

Shankland’s immediate priority is to break the 30-goal barrier for this season and ensure he goes to Germany for the Euros. “Hopefully I’m looking forward to it. The squad getting extended [to 26 players] helps your chances of going,” he said. “Fingers crossed I can get a few goals in the last few games, keep my form up and I can go and look forward to that tournament. It’s on the horizon now and you can see it. The main thing is everybody will just be looking to stay fit and get through these games, hopefully finish well and go into the tournament with a bit of confidence.”

He explained the honour of being voted Scotland’s footballer of the year as a player who does not represent Celtic or Rangers. “I’m delighted. Obviously, it’s a trophy that not many players outside the Old Firm win,” he told PFA Scotland. “You just have to look at that roll of honour to see the list you are joining. There are some real football legends in there so I’m delighted and it’s a really proud moment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“To get nominated first and foremost was good recognition. It shows you have made an impact and an impression on other teams in the league and not just your own. That’s always nice to hear and, obviously, to receive this.”

After 28 goals in 48 appearances last season, Shankland’s predatory scoring form has continued this year. He feels this could be his best campaign yet. “Aye, coming on from last season. My first season at Hearts was really good and I wanted to try and better that. I think these wee awards add to that and it will probably feel like a better season. I’ve beaten my target of goals for this year as well so it’s been a really good time. It’s nice to come to the end of the season and pick up this.”