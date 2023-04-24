News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
17 hours ago UK emergency alert fails to go off on all phones - why
10 minutes ago How to get tickets for Capital’s Summertime Ball 2023
11 minutes ago Len Goodman dies aged 78 after battle with cancer
1 hour ago The Proclaimers taken off King’s coronation playlist
1 hour ago Northern Lights tonight: how to see them
2 hours ago Emmerdale star dies after ‘heart failure’

Lawrence Shankland dominates Hearts' Player of the Year awards with another hat-trick

Stephen Humphrys and Craig Gordon among the others honoured by the Edinburgh club.

Barry Anderson
By Barry Anderson
Published 24th Apr 2023, 08:58 BST- 2 min read
Updated 24th Apr 2023, 08:58 BST

Hearts captain Lawrence Shankland followed up Saturday’s hat-trick against Ross County with another treble at the club’s end-of-season awards night at the Edinburgh International Conference Centre. He won Players’ Player of the Year, Fans’ Player of the Year and Memorable Moment for scoring against Hibs to equal John Robertson’s record of 20 goals in a season.

The striker scored three times in the weekend’s 6-1 win at Tynecastle to end a run of six successive defeats. Both team-mates and supporters recognised his contribution throughout the campaign by voting for him as their player of the year.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Stephen Humphrys, on loan at Hearts from Wigan Athletic, won Goal of the Season for an outrageous 60-yard lob over Dundee United goalkeeper Mark Birighitti in February. Goalkeeper Zander Clark achieved Save of the Season for his double stop against Hibs.

Most Popular

Hearts Women’s Player of the Year was Ciara Grant, while Monica Forsyth won the Women’s Rising Star award after some impressive displays for Eva Olid’s side in recent months.

Hearts B team Player of the Year went to teenage midfielder Macaulay Tait, who has been a consistent performer in the Lowland League in recent months. He is also pushing towards the fringes of the first team. The B team Rising Star award was collected by 16-year-old winger Bobby McLuckie, another who has impressed in the Lowland League.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

After becoming Hearts’ most-capped Scotland player late in 2021, Craig Gordon took the Special Recognition Award. Finally, the first ever Foundation of Hearts award went to supporter Stevie Morris for his outstanding work raising awareness of motor neurone disease.

Hearts held their end of season awards at the Edinburgh International Conference Centre on Sunday.Hearts held their end of season awards at the Edinburgh International Conference Centre on Sunday.
Hearts held their end of season awards at the Edinburgh International Conference Centre on Sunday.
Related topics:Lawrence ShanklandCraig GordonEdinburgh