Lawrence Shankland dominates Hearts' Player of the Year awards with another hat-trick

Hearts captain Lawrence Shankland followed up Saturday’s hat-trick against Ross County with another treble at the club’s end-of-season awards night at the Edinburgh International Conference Centre. He won Players’ Player of the Year, Fans’ Player of the Year and Memorable Moment for scoring against Hibs to equal John Robertson’s record of 20 goals in a season.

The striker scored three times in the weekend’s 6-1 win at Tynecastle to end a run of six successive defeats. Both team-mates and supporters recognised his contribution throughout the campaign by voting for him as their player of the year.

Stephen Humphrys, on loan at Hearts from Wigan Athletic, won Goal of the Season for an outrageous 60-yard lob over Dundee United goalkeeper Mark Birighitti in February. Goalkeeper Zander Clark achieved Save of the Season for his double stop against Hibs.

Hearts Women’s Player of the Year was Ciara Grant, while Monica Forsyth won the Women’s Rising Star award after some impressive displays for Eva Olid’s side in recent months.

Hearts B team Player of the Year went to teenage midfielder Macaulay Tait, who has been a consistent performer in the Lowland League in recent months. He is also pushing towards the fringes of the first team. The B team Rising Star award was collected by 16-year-old winger Bobby McLuckie, another who has impressed in the Lowland League.

After becoming Hearts’ most-capped Scotland player late in 2021, Craig Gordon took the Special Recognition Award. Finally, the first ever Foundation of Hearts award went to supporter Stevie Morris for his outstanding work raising awareness of motor neurone disease.