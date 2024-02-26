News you can trust since 1873
Lawrence Shankland Hearts form earns Europe's elite spot as he rivals Arsenal and Rangers men in hotshot list

The Hearts striker has some of Europe's top stars in and around him for goals and assists.

By Ben Banks
Published 26th Feb 2024, 19:00 GMT
Updated 26th Feb 2024, 19:08 GMT

His Hearts form is unquestioned but just how well does Lawrence Shankland stack up against Europe's elite?

The striker has 25 goals and four assists across all competitions this season, with 20 of those goal contributions coming in the Premiership. His tally of 18 is five ahead of Bojan Miovski on 13.

In terms of his team, the nearest man to him in terms of goals scored is Kenneth Vargas on four, with the striker's importance to Steven Naismith's men not in doubt. He is a big reason why they are in pole position to wrap up third spot with ease.

Shankland will have another chance to write a telling chapter in his Hearts story against Hibs in the Edinburgh derby this Wednesday. Compared to stars across Europe's top 15 leagues, as per Transfermarkt, his numbers stack up with some of the best.

He's only a few of stars like Erling Haaland, and ahead of others from domestic clubs like Rangers and heavyweights such as AC Milan. With goals taking precedent over assists, and goals in other competitions being used in tiebreak situations, Edinburgh Evening News takes a look at where Shankland ranks in the top 25 across Europe in terms of league goal contributions.

32 goal contributions (27 goals, five assists)

1. Harry Kane (Bayern Munich)

32 goal contributions (27 goals, five assists)

31 goal contributions (22 goals, nine assists)

2. Luuk De Jong (PSV)

31 goal contributions (22 goals, nine assists)

26 goal contributions (22 goals, four assists)

3. Lautaro Martinez (Inter Milan)

26 goal contributions (22 goals, four assists)

26 goal contributions (14 goals, 12 assists)

4. Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa)

26 goal contributions (14 goals, 12 assists)

