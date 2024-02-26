His Hearts form is unquestioned but just how well does Lawrence Shankland stack up against Europe's elite?
The striker has 25 goals and four assists across all competitions this season, with 20 of those goal contributions coming in the Premiership. His tally of 18 is five ahead of Bojan Miovski on 13.
In terms of his team, the nearest man to him in terms of goals scored is Kenneth Vargas on four, with the striker's importance to Steven Naismith's men not in doubt. He is a big reason why they are in pole position to wrap up third spot with ease.
Shankland will have another chance to write a telling chapter in his Hearts story against Hibs in the Edinburgh derby this Wednesday. Compared to stars across Europe's top 15 leagues, as per Transfermarkt, his numbers stack up with some of the best.
He's only a few of stars like Erling Haaland, and ahead of others from domestic clubs like Rangers and heavyweights such as AC Milan. With goals taking precedent over assists, and goals in other competitions being used in tiebreak situations, Edinburgh Evening News takes a look at where Shankland ranks in the top 25 across Europe in terms of league goal contributions.