His Hearts form is unquestioned but just how well does Lawrence Shankland stack up against Europe's elite?

The striker has 25 goals and four assists across all competitions this season, with 20 of those goal contributions coming in the Premiership. His tally of 18 is five ahead of Bojan Miovski on 13.

In terms of his team, the nearest man to him in terms of goals scored is Kenneth Vargas on four, with the striker's importance to Steven Naismith's men not in doubt. He is a big reason why they are in pole position to wrap up third spot with ease.

Shankland will have another chance to write a telling chapter in his Hearts story against Hibs in the Edinburgh derby this Wednesday. Compared to stars across Europe's top 15 leagues, as per Transfermarkt, his numbers stack up with some of the best.