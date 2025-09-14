The Hearts’ skipper has now scored more goals in the SPFL era than any other non Celtic or Rangers player after his double at Ibrox.

Lawrence Shankland’s two goals at Ibrox on Saturday has made him the SPFL Premiership’s all time leading goalscorer, outside of Celtic and Rangers.

The Hearts skipper has now scored 67 goals for the Jambos and former club Dundee United in the Scottish top flight since it officially became the ‘Premiership’ over a decade ago. The then Scottish Premier League (SPL) and Scottish Football League (SFL) merged to form the new Scottish Professional Football League (SPFL) with the first season for the new Scottish Premiership taking place in 2013–14.

Shankland overtakes Aberdeen icon Adam Rooney who scored 66 goals and also surpasses former Celtic forward Odsonne Edouard who had he same total. He is now fourth overall in the all time goal scorers table for the division.

There are now only three players who have netted more Scottish Premiership goals than the 30-year old Scotland international. The next player he will have to reign in to take another step up the ladder is former Rangers forward Alfredo Morelos.

The controversial Colombian scored 78 top flight goals over his six seasons in Glasgow, meaning Shankland will need a further 12 to surpass his total. Many will expect him to reach that landmark after signing a new three year deal at Tynecastle this summer and if he remains fit and healthy throughout that time then he may even aim higher.

The next player on the list may be slightly harder to overtake as he is still active in the division. That man is Rangers’ captain James Tavernier who currently has 86 goals and counting including two so far this season.

The 33-year old full back is currently second in the all time list and could very well be the all time leader before the end of the 2025/26 seasons. To do that he will need to score another seven times thus taking him to 93 and surpassing the current leader.

The man who sits top of the table for now is former Celtic, Hibs and Dundee forward Leigh Griffths. The one time Easter Road icon currently has 92 top flight goals over his time with the Hoops and the Dee.

SPFL icons and another former Hearts’ star amongst top ten Premiership scorers

Shankland started the season on 64 goals which had him ahead of ex Celtic favourite Kyogo Furuhashi on 63. Former teammate Liam Boyce is only one behind the Japanese star with 63 goals from his time with the Jambos and at Ross County. Former Staggies, United and Inverness forward Billy McKay scored 59 Scottish Premiership goals.

Rounding out the current top ten is the only other currently active player on the list. That is of course Celtic’s James Forrest who also has 59 and could still move up that table with a few more goals for the Hoops this season.

