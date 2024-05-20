The striker finished season 2023/24 with 32 goals in all competitions

Lawrence Shankland declared himself ready for Euro 2024 with Scotland after another scintillating year with Hearts. The striker finished season 2023/24 with 31 club goals plus one for his country from 51 appearances in total. That followed 28 goals from 48 games in all competitions last term, marking Shankland out as the most prolific forward available to national coach Steve Clarke.

The Tynecastle captain is certain to be included in Scotland’s 26-man squad for Germany and feels he has grown as a player since arriving in Edinburgh. A six-figure transfer from the Belgian club Beerschot brought Shankland to Hearts in summer 2022, and the 28-year-old is convinced his game progressed following that move.

He collected the latest of five player of the year awards this season on Sunday evening at the Scottish Football Writers’ Association dinner, and explained why Hearts have taken him to the next level. “It’s probably just maturing as a player,” he said in an interview with the SFWA.

“When you play at a higher level, you play with better players and you find your way up the table and find yourself an international. You need to adapt your game to suit. It’s probably just a natural progression of my game and my ability which helped that, but as people pointed out my all-round game has probably improved. Thankfully enough, with that, the goals have kept coming as well.

“Last season was my first season at Hearts and it was a really good one. It was strong. The aim was just to go and replicate that and try to better it. Thankfully, the season went well and I did. As a collective, we got joy out of that as well - getting third and getting European group-stage football again. It’s another great achievement for the squad and we can all look forward to that next season.”

The debate over whether he should be included in Scotland’s starting line-up next month rages on. Shankland is eager to fulfil whatever role he is given. “If you’re in the squad, everybody involved will be ready to play their part - whatever part that is,” he said.

“In a squad of 26, there are going to be different roles. People will need to be on the bench and come off and people will need to start. When you go to a major tournament, everybody in the squad will just be delighted to be there. It will be a competitive squad to get into the matchday squads and play your part if you are asked.”

After winning Players’ Player of the Year and Fans’ Player of the Year at Hearts, plus Scottish Premiership Player of the Year and PFA Scotland Player of the Year, Shankland made it five out of five at the football writers’ event. “It’s another big accolade in terms of Scottish football and the history of awards that get given out at the end of the season,” he said. “After picking up the PFA Player of the Year, this is the next one you look at. It’s a nice way to round off the season.