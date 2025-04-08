Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Tynecastle captain is running down his contract ahead of the transfer window

One man followed James Wilson up the Tynecastle Park tunnel on Sunday after the teenager’s red card against Dundee United. Lawrence Shankland, left out of Hearts’ starting line-up, reacted quickly to console his young team-mate in a warm moment of understanding. Shankland is running down his contract in Edinburgh but is determined not to abandon captaincy duties just yet.

“I just wanted to make sure James was all right,” he explained, speaking exclusively to the Edinburgh News. “He's a young boy and he's obviously early in his career. It's a lonely feeling sometimes when you're going in there and you're sitting in that changing room yourself. I just had a quick chat with him but he'll learn. It's disappointing for him. He'll probably be disappointed for a couple of days but it's life you move on.

“There wasn't much in the game, to be honest. At the start, James has a good chance I remember, just not long before he ends up getting sent off. But until then, I think it was a game of not many chances. It's just quite a lot of playing in the middle of the pitch, not much between the teams, just trying to find an opening. Then obviously when you go down to 10 men it kind of changes the game.

“It's a lesson for a young James. I've been there myself. You get red cards and it's not a nice feeling but he'll bounce back, he's certainly young enough and got the mentality to be back for that as well. I thought we were still very much in the game with 10 men. We conceded the goal but until then, it wasn't as if we were getting battered. We were very much in the game, had a fair bit of possession as well. It's disappointing to lose it but I think we've probably played worse with 11 men and won games.”

Scotland striker recalls previous SPFL red card - and why he knew how to react in the Premiership

Shankland’s previous experience ensured he knew exactly the kind of support Wilson needed. “I was younger when it happened to me,” revealed the 29-year-old. “I was at Ayr United, they were going for the title as well. I think I missed the last two games of the season because of it. They called it an elbow but I don't think it was. It's a learning curve and you do learn from it. I don't think there was any malice in James’ tackle. He's been honest enough and he's went for the ball. I've not seen it but from where I was sitting, it looked as if he just went for the ball.”

Shankland was sitting down, rather than playing his part on the field, after Hearts head coach Neil Critchley opted to leave him out of the team. He came on as a second-half substitute with his side 1-0 down. “It's obviously disappointing. You want to play every game,” he admitted. “I'm the same as all my team-mates in there every week. There are boys left out and not in the squad, or on the bench. It's part of football that you need to deal with. It's disappointing of course, everyone wants to play. Unfortunately, that can't be the case. You just try to come on and try and make an impact.”

Did the omission fire him up at all? “I don't know if 'fire up' is the right term. I know what you're trying to get at, that you've got something to prove. I don't think that's the case. I've played enough games here. The manager knows what he gets from me in terms of as a player. He made the decision to go with Jorge [Grant]. He's been doing well in recent weeks, he's got a few goals in there. No issues. We had a conversation and he explained his thoughts.”

Defeat to United leaves Hearts heading to Motherwell on Saturday for their final pre-split fixture. A win guarantees a top-six place, defeat means Motherwell usurp them, while a draw could open a chance for St Mirren to jump in. “Just try to win the game, it’s as simple as that,” said Shankland. “It's the same for Motherwell as well, plus St Mirren. Three teams all going for the same spot really. We just look to go and win the game. It's a game of football, you need to go and try and win it, and if we win then that secures it.

“I think, as a whole, it's been quite a frustrating season all in. A lot of ups and downs and games like Sunday that you go and lose. Last year we were winning those and it's a growing frustration. It doesn't feel great but if we can go and get into that top six, from the position we were in, it'd be a decent return to get there. Then we can see where it takes us if we get in it. Obviously, we’ve then got a Scottish Cup semi-final to go and try to win. Getting to cup finals and semis is never a bad idea. Hopefully, we can go and do that as well.

“I've been there a couple of times myself in semi-finals and we've not got there. Hopefully we can go and change that. Obviously, Aberdeen will be thinking the same. They've had a good season, they'll fancy it as much as us and it'll be a good game. Hopefully, we can get on top.”

The perennial question in any Shankland interview this season surrounds his future. “No movement at all. Nothing's changed. Play to the end of the season, see what happens,” is his response.