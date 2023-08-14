Lawrence Shankland wanted by Saudi and English clubs but Hearts are in no rush to sell despite a huge transfer fee

Clubs in Saudi Arabia and England have made enquiries about Lawrence Shankland’s availability as the Hearts striker’s goalscoring ratio continues to generate interest. The Evening News has learned that teams in the Saudi Pro League and English Championship have made contact with Tynecastle officials and are keen on a deal for the 28-year-old Scotland internationalist.

Hearts are in no rush to sell and would only agree to let Shankland leave for the right price. He would command a transfer fee in the region of £3million after scoring 28 goals in 47 appearances last season. That would ensure a huge profit for the Edinburgh club, who signed him from Belgian club Beerschot last summer for less than £500,000.

Shankland has started the season in scoring form once again which led to some clubs making moves to lure him away from Gorgie. He struck Hearts’ 8,000th league goal in the 2-0 opening-day Premiership win at St Johnstone, and then claimed a potentially-vital header in the first leg of last week’s 2-1 Europa Conference League qualifying defeat to Rosenborg.

Whether he stays at Tynecastle for the long term remains to be seen. His three-year contract runs until summer 2025 and he is something of a talisman there due to his goalscoring ability.