The striker is in rich form and takes the latest SPFL Premiership gong

Prolific scoring form throughout December earned Hearts captain Lawrence Shankland the cinch Premiership Player of the Month award. He struck six goals in total during the month to underline his status as the Tynecastle talisman and help his club cement third place in the league table.

Shankland scored against Aberdeen at Pittodrie and Celtic at Celtic Park before two goals in a home victory over St Mirren. His undoubted highlight of the festive period was a stoppage-time winner against Hibs in the Edinburgh derby at Easter Road. A few days later, he scored an equaliser in the 2-2 draw with Ross County at Tynecastle.

So far this season, Shankland has amassed 18 goals in 28 games for Hearts. That includes 13 in his last 14 appearances prior to the winter break. He is hugely popular with supporters and club officials recently offered him a new and improved contract.