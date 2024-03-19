Lawrence Shankland's appeal verdict confirmed as Hearts speak out on the decision

Hearts' appeal against Lawrence Shankland's yellow card for diving was rejected by a fast track tribunal at Hampden Park today. An independent panel viewed footage of the incident from Saturday's match against Ross County in Dingwall before reaching a conclusion that the Tynecastle striker was correctly booked.

Shankland's caution stands despite Hearts officials putting forward a case in support of their captain. He was penalised by referee Grant Irvine following a penalty-box tackle by the County defender Ryan Leak during the second half of Hearts' 2-1 defeat. The tribunal decreed that a yellow card for simulation was the correct decision.

Television footage showed Leak's leg making contact with Shankland's thigh and Hearts are unhappy with the outcome of the tribunal after lodging their appeal through the Scottish Football Association on Monday.

The Edinburgh club conveyed their disappointment. "Heart of Midlothian is surprised to learn that the club’s appeal against Lawrence Shankland’s yellow card for simulation against Ross County has been dismissed," read a statment from Tynecastle.

"The opposing player’s knee can clearly be seen connecting with Lawrence’s thigh, which we highlighted as evidence at the appeal. The club will learn the reasoning behind the dismissal later this week, at which point we may comment further."

Shankland spoke exclusively to the Edinburgh News after Saturday's match to insist he had not attempted to dive to win a penalty-kick. "The yellow card - I haven't even looked for a penalty," he said. "I don't know how I fell right enough but the pitch was horrific so it's probably something to do with that or I thought I was getting smashed. I don't know what happened at the time but I've gone down.

