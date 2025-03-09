The defender has gone from a Scottish Premiersip relegation fight to the Scottish Cup semi-finals

Gradually, Lewis Neilson is gaining trust at Hearts. Loaned to Partick Thistle and then St Johnstone by previous manager Steven Naismith, the defender was recalled by the current Tynecastle head coach Neil Critchley in January. He went from a relegation battle with Saints to a top-six push with Hearts and, on Friday, helped his parent club reach the Scottish Cup semi-finals.

Neilson delivered an assured display at centre-back deputising for the injured Jamie McCart as his team won an intense quarter-final 3-1 against Dundee. It is easy to forget he is still just 21 years old. He doesn’t bear any grudge towards Naismith and acknowledges the quality ahead of him in the queue for game time in Gorgie.

“We've had a lot of good centre-backs here in the last two or three years, so I wouldn't blame managers. Ultimately, it's up to me to perform on the pitch and keep a spot in the team,” said Neilson. “I think I do have the trust from the gaffer here that when I'm needed, he'll play me, and hopefully if I continue with my performances, then I can stay in the team.

“I try not to think about a game too much in terms of what it means. I try and just go play every game to the best level I can, no matter whether it's a quarter-final or a relegation battle game. I just go out with the same mindset of playing my best game. Before the game, you always hear this and that, but I try and put that aside once I'm on the pitch and just focus on the game.

“I knew Jamie was struggling from the [Edinburgh] derby game. I was getting told to warm up at half-time at that game, so I was keeping a close eye on him. I know Jamie tried really hard to be fit for the game on Friday, but he just wasn't quite ready, so I got the call. I'm always ready to train to play, so I was ready when the chance came tonight.”

Neilson stepped into a pressurised situation for his fifth Hearts appearance since the St Johnstone loan was cancelled early. The demands didn’t faze him after playing in the 6-0 league romp at Dundee last month. “Yeah, exactly. We spoke about that,” he said. “There needed to be a reaction from the team as a whole from a disappointing result last weekend [against Hibs]. I thought it was a really good performance. The boys turned up, it was a big game, a quarter-final of the Scottish Cup, and managed to get the job done, so that's us through to Hampden.

“I think I mentioned midweek that a similar result would be nice. We didn't quite get the six goals, but it was another really good performance. I go into any game confident that I'm ready to play at a good level, and I think I showed that on Friday.”

Trophy at Hampden gets nearer as Scottish Cup semi-finals loom

The prospect of lifting silverware is at the back of Neilson’s mind ahead of Monday’s semi-final draw. “Aye, that would be nice. As I said, we'll take one game at a time,” he stated. “We've got four games left until the split, so our main aim is to get into that top six, but a trip to Hampen will be nice, so I look forward to the draw.

“That's been a big talk around the group. There's four games left before the split and it's Heart of Midlothian - a massive club. We need to be, minimum, in the top six. Although we did have a bad start to the season, we're back in amongst it now, so by the end of those four games we'll look to be in the top six.”

Neilson partnered Michael Steinwender in central defence against Dundee and revealed that the pair have build a good friendship. “Michael's brilliant. We've actually struck up a really good relationship off the pitch,” he explained. “He became a good mate of mine so I think playing alongside him really helped. We managed to talk each other through the game and help each other along.

“He's just a really genuine, nice guy. To be honest, it's a really good group in there so most of the boys are like that. I've just struck up a good conversation with him. He asks questions about the game, so if he feels he's maybe done something wrong, he'll come to me as a fellow centre-half and say: ‘What do you think I could have done here?’ We bounce off each other really well like that. So, yeah, we've just struck up a great relationship.

“It helps on the pitch, 100 per cent. We're all really good friends in there now, so it is a close-knit group, and I think that helps massively. You don't take it personally if someone's given you a bit of stick, and likewise, you can give it out. I think that helps the team.”

Off the field, Steinwender is leaning on Neilson in different ways. The Austrian moved from Sweden to Scotland in January and is still adapting. “Wee bits,” commented Neilson. “I've just moved back to Edinburgh myself, so I'm trying out a few new spots. But yeah, he's got his girlfriend through as well and he says he's not the best cook, so I think he's been looking for a few restaurants.”

Another January recruit, Norwegian midfielder Sander Kartum, became a Scottish Cup hero with two stunning goals on Friday night. “He's brilliant,” said Neilson. “I don't think he's quite been able to show in the last couple of games what he's really capable of, so I'm really chuffed for him. We've all seen, as soon as he's come in training every day, he's been brilliant, and he does stuff like that pretty much day in and day out. To see him do it on the pitch was really good.”