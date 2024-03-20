Lewis Neilson shares the new Hearts traits he's bringing to Tynecastle after impressive Partick Thistle loan
Lewis Neilson says Hearts are getting a more aggressive centre-back after his Partick Thistle loan spell.
The centre-back joined the Tynecastle side in 2022 while Robbie Neilson was manager. He made 16 senior outings last season after his Dundee United exit and has spent this term at Firhill gaining more senior experience with Kris Doolan's side.
He has made 32 appearances for the Jags who are pushing for a return to the top-flight, having narrowly missed out on promotion last term in the play-off final against Ross County. Neilson is currently on Scotland U21s duty and has opened up on his loan away from Hearts.
Speaking with the Scotland National Team's social media account, the 20-year-old says the Championship has allowed him to get up to speed with the rough and tumble side of the game. He said: "I am loving it. I went there to go and get game time and I have not missed a minute of football since I've got in the starting team.
"Credit to the manager there for playing and trusting me. I am just loving play my football and being back out on the pitch. It's part of the reason why I went to the Championship (the league being a bit 'crazy'), I want to have that more physical side to my game.
"Add that aggression in my defensive duels. I think I have been able to do that this season and to come back to the international stuff is a bit nicer to get the ball down on the deck a bit more."
