Lewis Neilson is on loan at Partick Thistle from Hearts

Lewis Neilson says Hearts are getting a more aggressive centre-back after his Partick Thistle loan spell.

The centre-back joined the Tynecastle side in 2022 while Robbie Neilson was manager. He made 16 senior outings last season after his Dundee United exit and has spent this term at Firhill gaining more senior experience with Kris Doolan's side.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Hearts newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He has made 32 appearances for the Jags who are pushing for a return to the top-flight, having narrowly missed out on promotion last term in the play-off final against Ross County. Neilson is currently on Scotland U21s duty and has opened up on his loan away from Hearts.

Speaking with the Scotland National Team's social media account, the 20-year-old says the Championship has allowed him to get up to speed with the rough and tumble side of the game. He said: "I am loving it. I went there to go and get game time and I have not missed a minute of football since I've got in the starting team.

"Credit to the manager there for playing and trusting me. I am just loving play my football and being back out on the pitch. It's part of the reason why I went to the Championship (the league being a bit 'crazy'), I want to have that more physical side to my game.