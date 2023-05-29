Lewis Neilson's future is made clear as the Hearts defender looks to further his career

Lewis Neilson will have a prosperous long-term future at Hearts if Steven Naismith is appointed permanent manager of the club. The young centre-back is eager to establish himself at Tynecastle Park and further his career with regular first-team experience. Naismith is confident he will develop into a major asset, provided he remains patient and continues learning in the months and years ahead.

After arriving for free from Dundee United last summer and signing a three-year contract, the 20-year-old managed 16 senior appearances this season. However, he has not featured since February 4 and played under Naismith at B team level several times during the campaign. Naismith is keen to secure the first-team manager’s job after taking interim charge for the final seven games. He sees plenty potential in Neilson.

“I’ve had a good relationship with Lewis because he’s been involved with the B team throughout the season,” Naismith told the Evening News. “He is a young player who came to a massive club. He’s got loads of natural ability, brilliant natural physique, plus power and pace, so he’s got lots of great attributes.

“What he doesn’t have is the game understanding and the experience, so we need to work on that. In years to come, he will definitely be a big asset to Hearts. He just needs to continue learning and want to be in an environment where he is learning. He might not get minutes on the part at times, but as long as we know we are developing him – that’s on the training pitch every day, in meetings, doing analysis – then he will become an asset.

“We need to give him time and be patient to allow that to happen. He has had some tastes this season. The European games were probably a big highlight for him, but there have been other tough moments. It’s about dealing with that. It’s about dealing with the fact that the points on the line matter in each game if you are to be successful.

“Lewis is in a good place. He will have his frustrations at not getting as many games as he wants and not being in as many squads. However, in years to come he will be a big asset for Hearts.”