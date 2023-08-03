Liam Boyce fitness boost for Hearts ahead of the opening Premiership game at St Johnstone

Liam Boyce has resumed training with Hearts and should be in contention to play in Saturday’s opening Premiership fixture at St Johnstone. Boyce is back involved with the first-team squad at Riccarton after a calf problem kept him out of sessions last week as well as the final pre-season friendly against Leeds United.

The Northern Irishman is fit enough to train and is expected to make the matchday squad for the trip to Perth. Hearts aim to start their league campaign positively against Steven MacLean’s St Johnstone side, who endured a difficult July with elimination from the Viaplay Cup.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Boyce will be a vital part of Hearts’ plans this season provided he remains fit. He missed the vast majority of last term after suffering a cruciate knee ligament injury in August, but is now poised for a competitive comeback almost a year later. His goalscoring instinct and experience at the age of 32 will help strengthen the club’s attack.

Riccarton management must do without Alex Cochrane for the start of the season, however. The left-back has incurred a three-match suspension in the league, which means he will not be available to play Premiership fixtures until September. It comes as a result of two red cards against Celtic last season, plus one against Hibs in the final match.