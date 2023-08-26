Liam Boyce Hearts exclusive: 'It's a balancing act to see how long I last. At times my legs don't work like they used to'

Liam Boyce is still easing himself back into the Hearts team after a year out with a torn cruciate ligament. The intensity of his workload is sharply increasing and he won’t complain. It is simply a job requirement and the Northern Irishman is never one to shirk responsibility.

He played 66 minutes against Rosenborg last week, then 87 against PAOK Salonika on Thursday evening. He may get some respite with a substitute’s role in Sunday’s league visit to Dundee, but another tough assignment awaits in Thessaloniki’s Toumba Stadium next week as Hearts try to rescue their Europa Conference League play-off.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Boyce is ready for whatever challenges he is set over the coming days by head coach Frankie McAvoy and technical director Steven Naismith. “I’d say yes, 100 per cent,” he told the Evening News. “You need to pay more attention to recovery because it’s crucial. If Naisy or Frankie ask my, I’ll say I can play. I’ll do the best I can to recover.

“My minutes are going up. It’s a balancing act to see how long I can last. Against Mansfield in pre-season, I got a wee calf niggle. I feel sharper after 80 minutes on Thursday. Even against Rosenborg last week, half the time the ball comes to me and my legs aren’t working like they used to. I’m just coming back gradually and I feel better in myself.”

Frustration from Thursday is still lingering as Hearts lament passing up decent goalscoring chances against the Greeks. Boyce saw a certain goal blocked by defender Rafa Soares late in the first half of the 2-1 first-leg defeat.

“We know we are well in the game. We showed that on Thursday in quite an even contest,” he said. “It came down to two penalties and a set-piece. Their second goal was hard to take. We got men out to the ball but it got through some bodies and I don’t think Zander got to see it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Shanks scored and it was disallowed but there was very little in it. We just need that same application next week, and we need to take our chances. We are solid and well set up, but European games come down to fine details. We need to be a bit more clinical when we do get chances to break and get in behind

“Teams break quickly so you need to play even quicker than in the league. You need to take advantage if you have more men on an attack, or if you get in behind. We got chances in the first half and didn’t take them, but the tie isn’t over. We will go into next week confident. You still need to believe you can ask teams questions. A long ball isn’t a bad ball in some situations. That’s what PAOK did at times.”