Liam Boyce injury confirmed as Hearts striker faces long-term absence with defender Kye Rowles also sidelined

Sign up to our Hearts newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Northern Irishman fell late in the first half after appearing to twist his leg in the turf and was eventually stretchered off in considerable pain. Medical examinations have predicted that he will miss most, if not all, of the rest of the campaign.

It is a devastating blow for both Hearts and the player, who finished last season as top goalscorer at Tynecastle Park after 16 goals in 41 appearances. Boyce is out of contract at the end of the season and will now spend the final months of his current deal battling back to fitness.

The 31-year-old previously damaged a cruciate in his other knee whilst playing in England with Burton Albion. That sidelined him for six months and he will hope the recuperation period this time is similar.

Sign up to our Hearts newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hearts will not rush him back and intend to give him all the support and time he needs to ensure he comes back 100 per cent fit.

The Edinburgh club may also lose Australian defender Kye Rowles for a few weeks with a metatarsal problem. He was also forced off against St Johnstone and is hoping to recover as quick as possible with important domestic and European matches on the horizon.

Hearts play Kilmarnock in the Premier Sports Cup on Wednesday before Saturday’s league visit to Livingston. Their Europa Conference League group campaign begins a week on Thursday when Istanbul Basaksehir visit Tynecastle.