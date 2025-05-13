Liam Fox due a Hearts 'thank you' from fans, players and directors

Derek McInnes is wanted at Tynecastle with the club’s Scottish Premiership status secure

Sign up to our Hearts newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

When Liam Fox’s mobile phone rang just before 7.30pm on Saturday, 26 April, it was literally a footballing call to arms. Andrew McKinlay, the Hearts chief executive, was on the other end asking him to take interim charge of the first team. It was the second such request in six months for Fox. He could have refused, or even rejected the call initially, but he would do anything for Hearts having supported them since childhood.

At the time, the club had four games remaining in the bottom half of the Scottish Premiership and were not safe from relegation. McKinlay had sacked head coach Neil Critchley and assistant Mike Garrity just moments before calling first-team coach Fox. It was a pressurised situation - one many others would have shied away from. Fox took the call and accepted the request. For the second time this season, hd inherited an underperforming team lacking confidence and concerned with relegation. The onus to turn it round was on him. He has done exactly that.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 41-year-old has been in charge of Hearts for two matches and is expected to get a third against St Johnstone on Wednesday while Derek McInnes’ move from Kilmarnock is finalised. A 3-1 win at Ross County followed by Saturday’s resounding 3-0 success against Motherwell at Tynecastle have seen Hearts recapture some flair, pace and attacking threat under Fox. He has shown how he wants to play football and, in his words, “what I think a Hearts team should look like”.

Two wingers either side of a fully-firing Lawrence Shankland is always likely to produce goals, and so it proved. Shankland scored four times in the two fixtures, Alan Forrest twice, while the 4-3-3 formation played to the team’s strengths. It isn’t rocket science but simply a structure designed to do what Hearts traditionally do well: Attack aggressively and score goals.

Fox previously stepped into the manager’s chair last autumn when Steven Naismith was dismissed following the worst start to a campaign in Hearts’ history. He oversaw three games back then: A 1-1 draw at home to Ross County and a 3-2 loss at Aberdeen in the Premiership, with a 2-1 European victory over Dinamo Minsk in Azerbaijan in between. The defeat at Pittodrie would probably have been a draw had Jorge Grant not been sent off on 75 minutes with the scoreline 2-2.

So, assisted by B team coach Lee Wallace, Fox has been interim Hearts head coach for five games in total to date. Three wins, a draw and a defeat with 10 men is a reasonably promising record. It is merely a microsample of the season, of course, but offers an indication of someone who understands how to set up a Hearts team and get it performing. Previous managerial experiences at Cowdenbeath and Dundee United did not go well, but Fox learned plenty from those jobs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Premiership experience and future hope for Hearts coach

He also possesses a comprehensive understanding of Hearts’ coaching practices. Fox has been youth coach, Under-20s coach, reserve coach, B team coach and first-team coach at Riccarton. It is uncertain if he will stay as part of McInnes’ coaching staff, assuming negotiations to bring the Kilmarnock manager to Edinburgh are completed in the coming days.

Whatever the future holds, Fox is due a degree of gratitude for shouldering responsibility and stepping up to safeguard Hearts’ Premiership status. The alternative does not bear thinking about for a club which spent two of the last 11 seasons outwith the top flight. He could have refused the offer, or taken it and struggled to win, leading to more stress and doubt among supporters. Results and performances suggest he is made of sterner stuff.

If Wednesday night is his last game as interim head coach, he deserves a round of applause for stepping in and navigating a straightforward route through a tough couple of weeks. He has earned respect and provided evidence that he is capable of continuing a career in management.

He is not the Hearts manager for now and may need to demonstrate his capability at another club over a longer period of time before even being considered for the role full-time. But it is not beyond the realms of possibility that, one day, Liam Fox could take permanent charge of an attack-minded, motivated and inventive Hearts side. A number of the required credentials are already in place.

READ MORE: How Jamestown twice led Hearts to McInnes