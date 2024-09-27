SNS Group

The interim manager takes charge for the first time at Tynecastle on Saturday

Liam Fox’s Hearts heritage runs deeper than the foundations beneath Tynecastle Park. Stepping into the technical area for the first time as interim manager on Saturday, the 40-year-old lifelong Jambo will realise a dream he simply never thought could become reality. It will be an emotional moment, but Fox must separate passion from pragmatism for the sake of the club he and many of his family support.

In 2024, a Hearts manager with a direct family connection to McCrae’s Battalion would be considered a rarity. Yet that honour belongs to Fox. His great grandfather, Dick, served in the 16th Royal Scots during World War I and was awarded the Military Medal for gallantry in 1917. The entire Hearts team joined the Battalion in 1914, led by Sir George McCrae, and seven members of the squad were killed in service between 1915 and 1917. It is one of the most prominent parts in Heart of Midlothian’s 150-year history.

Fox is honest enough to admit he was not fully up to speed on the specific detail of his family’s involvement. That might be a blessing in some ways. He is not the sort to readily become teary-eyed, however there can be no clouding of judgment whatsoever tomorrow when he takes charge of Hearts against Ross County. Steven Naismith is gone, Fox is the deputy, and three points are a must with the Edinburgh club bottom of the Premiership table after six matches.

“I think time helps you; being in the game for a period of time, having different experiences, working for some really good football clubs previously,” said Fox. “I think that period has helped me be able to do it because you can get too emotional about these things. My main focus is to help the players, that's my main job. All the rest of the stuff, I hope I cover it off but it's a huge privilege for me. It's a huge honour.

“Did I ever think I would get here? No, but it's okay to dream, it's okay. People have got to have things that they're striving for, so I'm going to give this my absolute best shot for the players and do everything we possibly can so that when the new guy comes in I can hopefully pass the baton on. I understand it's only interim, I understand it might only be a week, but it's a huge thing for me. I want to do everything I possibly can to help the club and the players.”

Dick Fox will doubtless be looking down on Gorgie tomorrow afternoon. Fox candidly admitted that Great Grandad’s McCrae’s Battalion tale was not something he was aware of whilst growing up with a maroon scarf round his neck in the Gorgie Road Stand.

"Yeah, there's been a couple of bits and pieces about that. I can't lie to you and say that's absolutely, definitely for sure,” he smiled. “I would be absolutely lying. But I did ask my dad yesterday and he's going to do some digging because you know what families can be like, they can be a bit harum-scarum. So he's actually going to go and have a wee look for me. It wasn't something I knew about growing up. I'd be lying to you if I said it was.”

There is far more clarity on his message to the Hearts players. He wants attack-minded football with pace and energy, involving people who will exhaust themselves for the cause. Ross County at home precedes next Thursday’s European Conference League tie against Dinamo Minsk in Azerbaijan. Then it’s Aberdeen at Pittodrie three days later before the international break.

Hearts hope to have a new manager in place by the time domestic fixtures resume on 19 October after dispensing with their three-man management team last Sunday. That followed an eighth successive defeat at St Mirren. Fox is stepping in for an interim spell, assisted by coaches Angus Beith and Lee Wallace. “It was obviously a difficult start to the week, Steven, Frankie [McAvoy] and Gordie [Forrest] losing their jobs,” said Fox.

“First of all, I think it's really important that I mention really good guys. I've seen how much effort and work and time they put into it, so there was a natural disappointment at the start of the week. Ultimately in football, sometimes you don't get the time. Every coach, every manager, every staff always ask for more time and unfortunately it's just the way that football is.

“I feel like the players have responded well every day that's gone past. Let's be honest, we're looking forward to what is a huge week, a challenging week, but it's a week that any player, any staff member is really looking forward to. It's a challenge I want us to meet head on. I'm actually focusing on tomorrow and then we can worry about Europe after that and then we can think about Aberdeen.

“I think, when you come in and you do this job, you have to put a wee bit of your own personality on it. I'm not going to go into loads of detail of what I've done and what I've said and what I'm going to do, or what we're hoping to do. I think that the real message for me is that there are some really good players in there. You don't become a bad player just because you have a poor run of results. It's about believing that we're good players and really accepting the challenge that we've got in the coming week.

“I think the other thing I should probably mention there, probably a better answer to your question, is that I've only had a small period of time with them. Even if this was a longer period, I wouldn't be reinventing the wheel. So there will be small wee tweaks and things from my personality which we're hoping to see. But, as always, we're playing in a league where every game is a difficult.

“We're playing against top managers, some really, really good players. I think that the hope for me is that I understand the supporters. We've had a difficult period just now. The onus is absolutely on us to give them something, to bring them with us, to hopefully see some different things. Hope makes the world go round, so that's what I'm hoping for. And off the back of that, there will be moments in any game of football where things don't go right and we may be under pressure.

"We will be under pressure at some point. Passes may go astray. That's the game. I'm hoping if we bring the supporters with us early in the game that there will be moments when we're going to need them and they can hopefully pull us through. There's no doubt Tynecastle when it's full and it's rocking can be very, very powerful. So the onus is on us first, as players and staff.”

Fox would not be human if he didn’t feel a tinge of excitement at leading out his boyhood heroes. “Hugely privileged, hugely honoured,” he said. “The only sadness from it is that it's come off the back of three really good people losing their jobs. So there's always a balance with that because I had a great relationship with the three of them.

“What I will say is I'll be a wee bit different to Steven just naturally because everybody's different. Everybody's got different things that they want and they like to see or they're demanding from people. And that's not a criticism, but there's no point in me going and doing exactly the same again because the definition of insanity is doing the same things and expecting different results.”

The experience of six months managing Dundee United during season 2022/23 will be useful. Like Hearts now, they were in the Premiership’s relegation zone at the time. “Dundee United was a brilliant experience for me. I think every experience that you have in football is an opportunity to learn, to evolve, to grow and adapt. And there's no doubt that that period will have helped me,” said Fox.

“There were a lot of challenges, there were a lot of bits and pieces going on in the background at that football club. But it's definitely helped me, especially in the last four or five days. I think when you lose eight games or you lose that period of games that the previous guys have lost, I think if you're a decent human being you'll understand that everybody plays a part in that. Everybody. That's just my opinion on it. I sensed from the start of the week that they [players] felt that they potentially let the [management] guys down.

“What they can do now is they can focus on the next week and attack the week and see where we go. Like I say, it's been a difficult start to the week but we've got to focus, we've got to pick ourselves up, we've got to go again, we've got to be us and see where we go.

“One thing I've seen first hand this week is the quality levels. The other thing that I need to say is the attitude and application of the players has been really, really good. I'd expect that though, to be totally honest with you. I think, as a coach or a manager or an interim manager. I'll take the stick for 98 per cent of things. The two things that I always think are always on players is their attitude and their application. Nobody has shifted me off that. The rest of the stuff I'll take responsibility for, no problem.”

Centre-back Frankie Kent is available for Hearts and midfielder Calem Nieuwenhof is back in full training. Right-back Gerald Taylor is expected to be out for several months with a suspected anterior cruciate ligament injury. “Calem joined back in this week in training,” said Fox. “He's not available but he's joined back in with the group this week so he's getting there. He's getting better. It's good to get him back on the grass, it's good to get him back in with the boys, but he'll probably still be a wee bit away.

“The only real disappointment is we've lost Gerald Taylor for a real long period of time with a knee issue. That's a disappointment for him, it's a disappointment for us all. So that's one that will definitely be out for tomorrow. I've got a rough idea [of Taylor’s recovery timescale] but it's going to be a prolonged period.”