Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Scottish Football Association's independent review panel have confirmed 13 VAR errors during the second round of this season's Premiership matches, compared with just three mistakes in the first round of fixtures.

Games involving Hearts, Celtic, Rangers, Livingston, Kilmarnock, Dundee, Aberdeen, Ross County and St Johnstone were all listed as ones in which wrong decisions were made by the video review system. The increase from three mistakes to 13 represents a rise in errors of more than 300 per cent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Hearts newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Four of those 13 instances involve Hearts and are detailed in the latest list of errors:

Motherwell v Hearts (11 November, 2023): VAR was correct to recommend an on-field review for a potential penalty for Hearts striker Liam Boyce at Fir Park. The decision should then have been to award a penalty.

Livingston v Rangers (12 November, 2023): VAR should have recommended an on-field review after Rangers midfielder Ross McCausland was awarded a penalty. The decision should then have been not to award the penalty.

Kilmarnock v Hearts (2 December, 2023): VAR should have recommended an on-field review for a potential red card for Kilmarnock defender Will Dennis. The decision should have been a red card.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Motherwell v Dundee (2 December, 2023): VAR should have recommended an on-field review for a foul in the build-up to a goal by Motherwell’s Bevis Mugabi. The decision should have been to disallow the goal.

Aberdeen v Kilmarnock (6 December, 2023): VAR should have recommended an on-field review for a potential red card for Kilmarnock forward Marley Watkins. The decision should have been a red card.

Rangers v Dundee (9 December, 2023): VAR should not have recommended an on-field review for a penalty after a foul on Rangers forward Abdallah Sima. The on-field decision that there was no penalty should have stood.

Rangers v Dundee (9 December, 2023): VAR should not have recommended an on-field review after Rangers midfielder Jose Cifuentes was awarded a yellow card. The on-field decision to issue a yellow card should have stood.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Aberdeen v Hearts (9 December, 2023): VAR should have recommended an on-field review for a potential red card for Hearts midfielder Beni Baningime. The decision should have been a red card.

Celtic v Rangers (30 December, 2023): VAR should have recommended an on-field review for a potential penalty for a handball offence by Celtic defender Alastair Johnston. The panel noted an offside in the build-up, therefore the decision should have remained to not award the penalty.

Hearts v Ross County (30 December, 2023): VAR should have recommended an on-field review for a penalty for a foul on Hearts winger Alan Forrest. The decision should have been to award a penalty.

Rangers v Kilmarnock (2 January, 2024): VAR should not have recommended an on-field review for a penalty for a handball offence against Rangers defender John Souttar. The on-field decision to not award a penalty should have stood.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

St Johnstone v Aberdeen (24 January, 2024): VAR should not have recommended an on-field review for a potential foul in the build-up to midfielder Graham Carey’s goal for St Johnstone. The on-field decision to award a goal should have stood.