Livingston agree pre-contract deal with Hearts youngster Jamie Brandon

The 24-year-old has been on loan at Greenock Morton for the second half of the current campaign after failing to break into Robbie Neilson’s plans at Tynecastle following his recovery from long-term injury.

Brandon suffered a ruptured cruciate knee ligament in January of Hearts’ Championship title-winning campaign. He was twice given six months extensions to enable him to recover fully from his injury but didn’t feature again in maroon.

With his latest deal up the summer he’s moved to secure his future by committing to the West Lothian club until 2025.

Jamie Brandon has been on loan at Greenock Morton from Hearts. Picture: SNS

"I am delighted to secure Jamie on a three-year contract,” said Livingston boss David Martindale. “He will come in and compete in an area of the park where we need competition for next season, although he can also play in numerous other positions due to his versatility and footballing ability.

"He's a young player that I've seen play on a number of occasions over the years and his desire and appetite always impressed. I believe his style of play fits into the ethos we have built at the club. He is a good sort on and off the park and I feel he has all the attributes to be a Premiership footballer.

"There's no doubt in my mind that with the staff and infrastructure we have at the club, along with the players application, Jamie will become a better player and ultimately, that has to be the aim for any player that we bring into the club.

"I am looking forward to working with Jamie and seeing what he can bring to the first-team squad."

Brandon made his debut under Ian Cathro at the tail end of the 2016/17 season, playing the full match in a 2-0 defeat to Celtic at Celtic Park. He had been picked up by the Gorgie Road club the previous summer following his release from Rangers, signing at the same time as fellow youngster Rory Currie.

Brandon, who can also operate in midfield, would go on to make 35 appearances under four different permanent managers.

