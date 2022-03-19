Livingston boss David Martindale hails Hearts ace as 'too good' for Scottish Premiership

The winger scored his long-awaited first goal for the club he joined in early September with an excellent volley into the far corner from Nathaniel Atkinson’s cross.

It’s been a terrific debut season from the ex-Rangers ace and Martindale reckons both Hearts and the whole league are fortunate to have him.

The Livingston manager said: "I think we are lucky to have Barrie McKay in the Premiership. He's a fantastic player and I can't believe he's still not playing in the English Championship.

Liam Boyce hangs his arm around Barrie McKay after the winger scored his first goal for the club against Livingston. Picture: SNS

"If you look at his finish, it was unbelievable technique the way he's connected wit it. He's a massive, massive threat.

"I've got to give Hearts credit. Offensively Hearts were very good. Their use of the ball, tempo and intensity was very good. I don't think we dealt with it very well.

"Hearts deserved the three points. In the first half, we were very lethargic, toothless, too passive, we gave them too much respect and we were playing as individuals today.

"We were quite fortunate to be only one goal down in the first half because Hearts got in behind us on a number of occasions.

"In the second half, although Barrie scored an incredible goal it was against the run of play slightly. Overall, we probably deserved a little bit more in the second half, although I don't think we deserved more from the game.”

