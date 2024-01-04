Livingston make a move for Hearts midfielder Andy Halliday

The player is out of favour at Tynecastle and keen to play regularly

Livingston have enquired about taking Hearts midfielder Andy Halliday back to West Lothian this month, the Evening News can reveal. Manager David Martindale is an admirer of the 32-year-old and feels his experience could help the club's fight against relegation from the Premiership.

Halliday came through Livingston's youth system and is still highly regarded at the Tony Macaroni Arena. He is out of favour at Hearts and could leave during the January transfer window in an effort to play more regularly. He has made only six appearances for the Edinburgh club this season, all as a substitute.

Livingston officials made contact with Hearts regarding Halliday's availability as they look to strengthen their squad for the second half of the campaign. They would be keen on a loan deal, although Halliday is not likely to make a final decision on his future until later in the month. Livingston are currently six points adrift at the bottom of the Premiership table, with second-bottom Ross County having two games in hand.

Halliday emerged from the Almondvale youth academy in 2008 and was a regular in Livingston's first team before joining Middlesbrough in 2010. He moved on to Bradford City in 2015 and then returned to Scotland to spend five years with Rangers.