Livingston manager Gary Holt speaks on Craig Halkett to Hearts link

Livingston manager Gary Holt says he has still not given up hope of keeping Craig Halkett at the club.

The Lions captain is widely expected to complete a pre-contract move to Hearts at the end of the season, although Holt harbours hope that he may commit to a prolonged stay in West Lothian.

Craig Halkett is expected to join Hearts from Livingston. Pic: SNS

Holt, pictured, said: “We’re not giving up hope on anyone we want to keep but it’s out of our hands. I’m getting fed up talking about it.

“Craig has been exceptional for us but this club will go on.

“If Craig moves on then someone else will come in and that’s for the best interests of the club.

“We want to be in the ball park to compete but we understand that players will leave.”