Livingston v Hearts: TV channel; kick-off time; team news; form guide; odds; referee

Match details

Who: Livingston v Hearts. What: cinch Scottish Premiership. Where: Tony Macaroni Stadium, Almondvale. When: Sunday, January 29. Kick-off 1.30pm. Referee: Alan Muir (Steven McLean on VAR).

TV and ticket info

Toby Sibbick in action at Tynecastle Park the last time Hearts met Livingston. Picture: SNS

The match is being broadcast live by Sky Sports. Coverage on the Sky Sports Football channel begins at 12.30pm and runs for three hours. International subscribers to Hearts TV can watch the match live through the website, while those in the UK and Ireland have access to audio only.

Team news

Hearts were boosted by the sight of Craig Gordon already back in the gym following his double-leg break, but it’ll still be a long time before he’s back in the matchday squad. Lawrence Shankland is available despite his red card against Hibs as he’ll miss the next round of the Scottish Cup away to Hamilton Accies instead. Liam Boyce, Beni Baningime and Craig Halkett are long-term absentees. Peter Haring and Gary Mackay-Steven remain out.

Form guide

Hearts are on a nine-game unbeaten run and have lost just once in their last 12 domestic fixtures.

Livingston are in strong recent form themselves. It’s been five games since the Lions last lost and last weekend’s 3-1 cup win over Stenhousemuir was their third win in succession.

Head-to-head

Livingston have had the better of the two games this season, winning 1-0 at the Tony Mac earlier in the campaign and coming within seconds of securing the same result at Tynecastle before Josh Ginnelly struck an equaliser deep into stoppage time. Last season was a different story with Hearts winning all four contests between the sides without conceding a goal.

Manager thoughts

Hearts manager Robbie Neilson said: “It'll be a tough game, we obviously got beat by there earlier in the season. It's always difficult because they're well organised and make it hard for you to break them down. It'll be a tough one for us.

"It doesn't matter what's gone before, we can't afford to be complacent. There's a reason this game is on TV – we're expected to slip up. We need to make sure that we don't."

Bookies’ odds