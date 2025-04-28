The longest serving SPFL managers ranked after Hearts sack Neil Critchley and where Hibs head coach resides

By Ben Banks

Sports editor & journalist

Published 28th Apr 2025, 15:00 BST

Where do Hearts and Hibs faces of now and the past rank amongst longest serving SPFL managers

Hearts have pulled the sacking trigger for the second time this season in axing Neil Critchley.

The Jambos lost 1-0 to Dundee at the weekend to bring an end to the former QPR and Blackpool manager’s reign after six months. Steven Naismith lost the role as head coach after a poor start to this season, following a third place Premiership finish last campaign.

There have been a host of managerial changes up and down the divisions this term. A former boss at Hearts is pushing for a title while some ex Hibs men have made steps up to the dugout. Here is where all 42 managers find themselves, including interim Hearts man Liam Fox and Hibs head coach David Gray.

Spartans

1. Dougie Samuel

Spartans | SNS Group

Montrose

2. Stewart Petrie

Montrose | SNS Group

Livingston

3. David Martindale

Livingston | SNS Group

Dumbarton

4. Stevie Farrell

Dumbarton | SNS Group

