Hearts have pulled the sacking trigger for the second time this season in axing Neil Critchley.
The Jambos lost 1-0 to Dundee at the weekend to bring an end to the former QPR and Blackpool manager’s reign after six months. Steven Naismith lost the role as head coach after a poor start to this season, following a third place Premiership finish last campaign.
There have been a host of managerial changes up and down the divisions this term. A former boss at Hearts is pushing for a title while some ex Hibs men have made steps up to the dugout. Here is where all 42 managers find themselves, including interim Hearts man Liam Fox and Hibs head coach David Gray.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.