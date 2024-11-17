Scottish Premiership side Hearts have experienced a turbulent start to the season, which resulted in the departure of manager Steven Naismith just six weeks after he had agreed to sign a new contract extension at Tynecastle.

Nasimith was credited with leading Hearts to an impressive 3rd place finish in the Premiership last term, but results unravelled this season, and after an eight match losing streak across all competitions, Naismith became the second manager to leave his job in the Premiership this season after St Johnstone parted ways with Craig Levein.

Meanwhile, new Hibs boss David Gray is already facing a battle to keep his job at Easter Road. The Cabbage find themselves bottom of the table with just one win in 12 matches, leaving Gray with a huge uphill battle to turn things around in the eyes of supporters.