The Premiership axe has fallen for the first time this week - and he’s not the first to go across the SPFL this season.

Craig Levein has been sacked by St Johnstone, with four defeats in five Premiership matches enough for club chiefs to pull the trigger. The former Hearts boss joins Hibs hero Ian Murray who was binned by Raith Rovers, Jim McIntyre being handed his jotters from Arbroath and Scott Agnew stepping down as Stranraer gaffer in the managerial merry-go-round.

Steven Naismith is the head coach at Hearts right now and David Gray occupies that role across the city with Hibs. So how long are their reigns in line with the rest of the division and SPFL teams?