Lop-sided Hearts, a tactical change, the right-back issue and vital flexibility

Positive Hearts vibes are unavoidable following wins against traditional rivals Aberdeen and Dundee United in the opening two Premiership fixtures. The Derek McInnes era has started swimmingly with six wins from six competitive games, including four Premier Sports Cup ties against lower-league opponents. There is now an understandable desire to harness momentum and simply keep going.

That does not mean the first two games were perfect. McInnes and his coaches, Paul Sheerin and Alan Archibald, will identify areas needing improved through their own in-depth analysis. The tactical flexibility of this season’s Hearts team was demonstrated against both Aberdeen and United, whilst there is also a lop-sided look to attacks and an ongoing right-back issue. As expected this early in the campaign, it is still very much a work in progress at Tynecastle Park.

Both league games saw Hearts line up in a 3-5-2 formation, tending to attack primarily down the left side as opposed to the right. Left wing-back Harry Milne is clearly an integral part of the side after James Penrice’s £2m transfer to AEK Athens. Milne supplied the cross for the opening goal in the 2-0 win against Aberdeen, and the free-kick which led to Stuart Findlay heading the second. Milne’s six touches inside the opposition penalty area and three shots at goal during the match were more than any other Hearts player.

That theme continued at Tannadice on Sunday as the defender once more displayed his attacking attributes. Again, Hearts advanced regularly down their left side, where Milne repeatedly linked with midfielder Blair Spittal, plus forwards Claudio Braga and Lawrence Shankland in the final third. Milne’s first-half corner led to Stuart Findlay being fouled for Shankland to score the opening goal from the penalty spot, and another of his corners in the second half provided Findlay with the equaliser. Milne’s five touches inside the United box were bettered only by his strikers.

Hearts finished the match with 72 per cent possession and eight shots on target from 16 attempts. United managed five efforts on goal from 13 attempts. Hearts completed 473 of 543 passes, while 160 of United’s 214 passes reached their destination. The visitors’ in-play control is backed up by those stats, although they needed another Findlay header on 94 minutes to win the game having trailed 2-1 at half-time.

The focus on the left is a result of Milne’s strength, power and instinct to go forward, plus the absence of an equally-effective wing-back on the opposite flank. New signing Christian Borchgrevink has been hindered by hamstring and thigh injuries lately. Winger Alan Forrest played right wing-back on Sunday but United’s Ivan Dolcek exposed defensive frailties on that side.

Dolcek’s forward run and pass inside on 22 minutes led to Frankie Kent’s foul on Owen Stirton, and the Croatian brought the hosts level from the resultant free-kick. Dolcek then sprinted in behind Forrest to reach Panutche Camara’s pass and drive the ball through Hearts goalkeeper Zander Clark for United’s second goal four minutes before half-time.

When one wing-back advances in a 3-5-2 system, the other is sometimes asked to drop deep and form a back four with the other three defenders during that phase of play. The move offers security against a counter-attack. Forrest is an attacker by nature and therefore, like most wingers, defending is not his best attribute. While Milne has the instincts to quickly resume position after going forward, United identified and exploited gaps on the opposite side.

Versatile Hearts them set to continue in the Scottish Premiership

Hearts rarely managed meaningful attacks down the right on Tayside and the position is clearly an area of concern. Young right-back Adam Forrester has returned to Riccarton from St Johnstone after agreeing a loan move just last Thursday. It has yet to be decided if he will stay at base or rejoin the Perth club - or whether another new recruit will be necessary.

McInnes quickly devised a short-term solution to the problem during Sunday’s match. At 2-1 down, he flipped Hearts from 3-5-2 to 4-4-2 during the half-time break, introducing defender Michael Steinwender and winger Alexandros Kyziridis for Forrest and right-sided centre-back Kent. Steinwender lined up on the right of the back four, with Kyziridis initially directly in front of him. The Greek later changed to his favoured left flank once Sabah Kerjota came on.

The switch worked as the 2-1 deficit became a 3-2 advantage courtesy of Findlay’s two goals. It is the kind of tactical alteration we should expect regularly throughout the season. McInnes likes his teams to be adaptable, versatile and multi-dimensional, which is why the right-back issue will be on his mind. The need for better goalkeeping is also clear after Clark’s obvious disappointment at conceding United’s goals.

There is plenty for the new manager to be pleased about so far, it must be said. New-look Hearts offer a physical presence, a phenomenal set-piece threat, pace and goals. Decent work from a management team who have been in place for less than three months. They sit top of the league, ahead of Celtic on goal difference, and will resume Premier Sports Cup duties at St Mirren on Saturday.

As the season evolves, Hearts will get stronger with new signings like Tomas Magnusson, Pierre Landry Kabore and Kerjota still to impose themselves. The Edinburgh club are in a good place and will strive to improve on the issues above to ensure they gain even more momentum. A stronger right flank, both defensively and offensively, would take care of the lop-sidedness. There is already enough evidence that this Hearts team, tactically, is astute enough to change shape in an instant to continue taxing opponents.

