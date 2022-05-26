Lowland League: B team experiment doomed to failure as Hearts, Celtic and Rangers face rejection

Member clubs from Scottish football’s fifth tier who had voted to re-admit only two B teams next season are reportedly ready to respond to the Premiership trio’s all-or-none demands by turning them all away and with it a combined entry fee of £120,000.

The issue will be discussed at Monday’s annual general meeting, where it is expected that clubs will move to vote on rejecting all three applications.

Clubs initially rubber-stamped the re-admission of two B teams next season – in the expectation that Celtic and Rangers colts would take up the slots again for a second season. But Hearts threw a spanner in the works with a late application which now looks like it will result in all three being turned away.

Hearts have submitted an application to field a B team in next season's Lowland League. Picture: Mark Scates / SNS

The 16 member clubs rejected an expanded 19-team league after Hearts’ late intervention, voting instead to stick by their initial decision to admit only two guest sides.

That raised the prospect of an awkward vote to reject one of the three applicants but, according to the Daily Mail, Celtic, Hearts and Rangers have since delivered all-or-none demands.

Hearts applied for the Lowland League after talks on restarting a reserve league for next season stalled. The Tynecastle club, like Celtic and Rangers, were hoping to find regular competitive fixtures for their young players to play in, with the gap between the current Club Academy Scotland under-18 league and the first team considered far too big.

Sending players out on loan is another option, but Hearts boss Robbie Neilson has previously explained that they would prefer to have full control over their own young players.

The Edinburgh Evening News understands that Hearts had intended to play Lowland League matches at Whitehill Welfare’s Ferguson Park in Rosewell, with Riccarton not meeting the criteria of being a licensed ground.

Under last season’s Lowland League experiment, both Celtic and Rangers paid £25,000 each as an entry fee and their colts teams were ineligible for promotion.

The entry fee was set to increase to £40,000 and rules for the colts teams were expected to be tightened up for next season, but the experiment now looks doomed to failure.

Cowdenbeath will be in the Lowland League next season after being replaced in League 2 by Bonnyrigg Rose in the pyramid play-off, while Darvel or Tranent will replace relegated Vale of Leithen. The East and West of Scotland League champions go head-to-head in a winner-takes-all play-off decider in Ayrshire on Saturday.