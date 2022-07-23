Lowland League round-up: Connor Smith nets hat-trick for Hearts B; Edinburgh University start with shock win

Sign up to our Hearts newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The wee Jambos ran riot against visitors Berwick Rangers at Whitehill Welfare's Ferguson Park this afternoon with 20-year-old Smith stealing the show in an enthralling 6-0 victory.

The promising midfielder, who extended his contract at Tynecastle Park in May, was included in the group that travelled to Spain last month for a week's pre-season training, so manager Robbie Neilson will be keeping close tabs on the player.

Smith opened his account for the season on the half hour after sending a stunning free-kick beyond Calum Antell from the edge of the area. Seven minutes after the interval Smith notched his second from the penalty spot following a foul on Jaden Ferguson that also saw Berwick defender James Pyper given his marching orders.

Connor Smith impressed against Berwick Rangers for Hearts B. Photo by Mark Scates / SNS Group.

Sign up to our Hearts newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ferguson himself got in on the scoring act with a superb effort into the top corner on 63 minutes before Bobby McLuckie finished with aplomb just 60 seconds later.

Smith made it five and completed his hat-trick with a great solo effort and Callum Sandilands rounded off a fine afternoon for Steven Naismith's youngsters with a sixth with five minutes remaining.

Naismith said afterwards: "I think for a few of the boys in the squad there is a bit of the unknown as they're moving away from youth football into competitive football which is the biggest benefit for us. I thought the first ten minutes we showed a wee bit of naivety and nerves that saw us play really safe and without that freedom that I see in training.

“But we worked the ball and got a good free-kick and with Connor's quality he puts it away which gave us a bit of calmness. And then we just went on from there - they obviously got a man sent off - and as the game went on, we moved the ball quickly, created chances and we asked questions of them. I think everyone who was on the pitch definitely comes off with pass marks.”

Spartans striker Sean Brown celebrates pulling a goal back to make it 2-1 away to Open Goal Broomhill at Broadwood Stadium. Picture: Sammy Turner / SNS

Meanwhile, Edinburgh University also got their campaign off to a flyer with an excellent 3-1 win at Dalbeattie Star.

Following a goalless first half at Islecroft, the students upped the tempo in the second half and a goal from Ross McGuire and David Maskrey brace rounded off a fine afternoon for Dorian Ogunro's men.

However, there was a baptism of fire for newly-promoted Tranent Juniors as they lost 3-2 to East Kilbride.

Tom Carter's save from the visitors' Bob McHugh's 11th-minute penalty was the highlight of the opening 45 minutes at Foresters Park, but Jamie Docherty's free-kick edged the hosts in front only for Stephen Bronsky to restore parity. Ronan Hughes gave Kilby the lead and Jonathan Page made it 3-1. Craig Barr reduced the arrears from close range before East Kilbride captain Gary Miller was sent off, but it was too little, too late.

Open Goal's Broque Watson is challenged by Spartans defender Michael Allan. Picture: Sammy Turner / SNS

Spartans also went down 2-1 at Open Goal Broomhill, Sean Brown on target for Dougie Samuel's side.

Civil Service Strollers also picked up a morale-boosting victory with a 2-1 success over Rangers B last night.