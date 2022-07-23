Lowland League round-up: Connor Smith nets hat-trick for Hearts B; Edinburgh University start with shock win

The wee Jambos ran riot against visitors Berwick Rangers at Whitehill Welfare's Ferguson Park this afternoon with 20-year-old Smith stealing the show in an enthralling 6-0 victory.
The promising midfielder, who extended his contract at Tynecastle Park in May, was included in the group that travelled to Spain last month for a week's pre-season training, so manager Robbie Neilson will be keeping close tabs on the player.
Smith opened his account for the season on the half hour after sending a stunning free-kick beyond Calum Antell from the edge of the area. Seven minutes after the interval Smith notched his second from the penalty spot following a foul on Jaden Ferguson that also saw Berwick defender James Pyper given his marching orders.
Ferguson himself got in on the scoring act with a superb effort into the top corner on 63 minutes before Bobby McLuckie finished with aplomb just 60 seconds later.
Smith made it five and completed his hat-trick with a great solo effort and Callum Sandilands rounded off a fine afternoon for Steven Naismith's youngsters with a sixth with five minutes remaining.
Naismith said afterwards: "I think for a few of the boys in the squad there is a bit of the unknown as they're moving away from youth football into competitive football which is the biggest benefit for us. I thought the first ten minutes we showed a wee bit of naivety and nerves that saw us play really safe and without that freedom that I see in training.
“But we worked the ball and got a good free-kick and with Connor's quality he puts it away which gave us a bit of calmness. And then we just went on from there - they obviously got a man sent off - and as the game went on, we moved the ball quickly, created chances and we asked questions of them. I think everyone who was on the pitch definitely comes off with pass marks.”
Meanwhile, Edinburgh University also got their campaign off to a flyer with an excellent 3-1 win at Dalbeattie Star.
Following a goalless first half at Islecroft, the students upped the tempo in the second half and a goal from Ross McGuire and David Maskrey brace rounded off a fine afternoon for Dorian Ogunro's men.
However, there was a baptism of fire for newly-promoted Tranent Juniors as they lost 3-2 to East Kilbride.
Tom Carter's save from the visitors' Bob McHugh's 11th-minute penalty was the highlight of the opening 45 minutes at Foresters Park, but Jamie Docherty's free-kick edged the hosts in front only for Stephen Bronsky to restore parity. Ronan Hughes gave Kilby the lead and Jonathan Page made it 3-1. Craig Barr reduced the arrears from close range before East Kilbride captain Gary Miller was sent off, but it was too little, too late.
Spartans also went down 2-1 at Open Goal Broomhill, Sean Brown on target for Dougie Samuel's side.
Civil Service Strollers also picked up a morale-boosting victory with a 2-1 success over Rangers B last night.
Two first-half efforts from Euan Valentine in front of a 350-strong crowd at Christie Gillies Park proved the difference for Gary Jardine's men.