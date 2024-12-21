Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Teenager does not go along with normal ideas on playing kids

Popular football theory states that you should not throw inexperienced youth academy graduates into a relegation battle. It is no surprise to hear Macaulay Tait dismiss such a notion whilst pressing for more game time at Hearts. The 19-year-old midfielder spoke to the Edinburgh News ahead of Sunday’s meeting with St Johnstone at Tynecastle Park, which sees the bottom two Premiership clubs contest a hugely important fixture.

Tait played for the first time under Hearts head coach Neil Critchley on Thursday evening. A difficult night turned hostile as the Edinburgh club exited the UEFA Conference League following a 2-2 draw with Petrocub of Moldova. Tait enjoyed a competent display in central midfield, one of few in maroon brave enough to shimmy past opponents and pass forward rather than choose the safe option.

He hopes the pluckiness appealed to Critchley. After breaking into the senior Hearts squad last season under former manager Steven Naismith, opportunities have been restricted this term. An 11-minute substitute outing against Dinamo Minsk in Azerbaijan, plus 69 minutes from the start on Thursday, is the sum total of his first-team involvement. Tait was slightly surprised to get the midweek call more than two months since Critchley took charge at Tynecastle.

“Yes, a wee bit, because I've not really been involved at all,” he admitted. “So, that was nice. I've been working hard for it, staying ready, so it's good. Yes, it's been a while since I've last played, so it's nice to get back out there. It was on Wednesday when we were doing training that I got told I was playing. He [Critchley] said to just go and play, try and get us forward and hopefully win.

“It was obviously a weird one, my first time experiencing something like that. I thought I'd done alright. It's a disappointment that we've not gone through. It's obviously tough to get them [fans] back onside, but I actually thought we kept probing, we kept trying to do the right things. It's probably where we are now, we're struggling to put the ball in the net and keep it out. It's frustrating.”

Despite holding discussions with Critchley and Riccarton coaching staff about his predicament, and gaining a level of reassurance, Tait still held some private doubts. The diminutive youngster continued to be left on the sidelines as Hearts’ starting line-up was tweaked each week. “I've felt it a few times where it's like: Is it really going to happen? But I believe in myself, I think I can help the team. I've just got to keep trying my best,” he said.

“The manager took me aside pretty early [after coming in]. He just said he understood my situation. Obviously, I was playing a lot last season and not playing this year. He understood that it's frustrating and tough but I kept trying, kept my head and kept working hard to get back in. I thought the chance would come eventually, yes. I felt, like last season, that the hardest part is getting in. I felt that, once I'm in, then I'll be alright. So, hopefully now I can keep kicking on and keep playing.”

To his credit, Critchley’s willingness to play young players is undeniable. Striker James Wilson and defender Adam Forrester are other teens to feature regularly under the Englishman. “Yes, I think that's been the big thing. He's played us, he's shown faith in big games. So, we've just got to keep repaying him and hopefully more follow,” said Tait. “You can be as good as you want but if no-one's willing to take that risk, then you're never going to break through. So, it's nice that I've had a couple of managers now that are willing to give you that wee chance.

“It's a different sort of press and out-of-possession shape under this manager. I'm just trying to pick up as much as I can. It's obviously a different formation as well that I've been used to. It's getting used to all the different aspects.”

And if things turn even worse and Hearts find themselves still in the Premiership’s relegation zone come February, March and April, don’t expect the Riccarton kids to duck the challenge. Tait is determined not to hide if the going gets tough, stressing that he is more than ready for whatever challenges may lie ahead. “I just want to play. I just want to try and help the team as much as I can and keep playing,” he said.

“That was something that was said last season, that it’s maybe not the best to bring young folk in at this time, but I think we need something. We need to keep trying different things and hopefully something will work. You need to show personality and character that you can't hide. We're a big club that's not really doing great. So, everyone needs to stand up and take responsibility.

“Even as young ones, we're part of the team. A lot of us are part of the team, so you've got to deal with the pressure that comes with it. There were moments last season as well when it wasn't going great. I feel that I can help and that's just what I've wished for. I keep believing in myself and everyone needs to keep believing in themselves. We are good players and it will all turn.”