Macaulay Tait leaves Hearts on loan

Teenage midfielder heads to West Lothian

Livingston have signed teenage Hearts midfielder Macaulay Tait on loan until the end of the season. He could make a debut for the West Lothian club in Saturday’s Championship meeting with Hamilton Academical, provided clearance arrives in time.

Tait is eager to play more regularly after only two competitive Hearts appearances this season, both in European competition. The Livingston manager David Martindale is pushing for promotion back to the Premiership, with his team third in the table and four points behind leaders Falkirk. Tait is a player he feels could help the cause.

Hearts head coach Neil Critchley explained why the move should benefit the Riccarton youth academy graduate. “He needs to play regular men's football, something that we can't guarantee for him here right now. He'll be going to a team that's doing very well, with an experienced manager that play good football and we think it'll suit Macaulay,” said Critchley.

“He'll have to go there and earn his place in the team and, if he does that, then he'll be getting valuable minutes in a team that's playing really good football and doing well. We're hopeful that he will benefit from that experience and has a really good end to the season.”

