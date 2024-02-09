Macaulay Tait signs a new long-term deal at Hearts with the promise of more to come

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Teenage Hearts midfielder Macaulay Tait has signed a new four-year contract which ties him to the club until 2028. The deal underlines his progress in recent weeks after making a first-team debut against Celtic in December.

Hearts see Tait as an important part of their long-term plans and will seek to continue his development at Riccarton. The 18-year-old has managed five senior appearances so far, showing undoubted promise each time he has taken the field.

The Tynecastle head coach Steven Naismith explained why he wanted Tait's future secured. "We started discussions with Macaulay about a new contract a while back so I’m pleased that it’s been sorted," he told the official Hearts website. "He is a player I know well having worked closely with him in the B team and under-18s, and from my point of view there was never any doubt that he had the potential to make the step up.

"I think everybody has recently seen the impact that Macaulay has made when he’s come on to the pitch but it’s only the start of his journey with the first team, and we feel there is much more to come from him. The challenge to be consistently involved in the first team and meet the demands required is huge. It’s been a really promising start by Macaulay and we’ll give him all the help he needs to make an impact in a Hearts jersey."

Sporting director Joe Savage outlined the importance of the pathway from Riccarton youth academy to the first-team squad. "It’s always really positive when a young player emerges from the academy and wins the right to be involved in the first team, so this is an important piece of business and I’m delighted for Macaulay," said Savage.

"It also demonstrates the pathway that exits between the Academy and the first team, and in Steven we have a manager who is not afraid to involve young players if he feels they are ready and can benefit the team.

