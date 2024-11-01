English midfielder feels he has been playing well this season

Enjoyment and frustration are coursing through the Hearts midfielder Malachi Boateng in equal measure right now. He is playing consistently in midfield for one of Scotland’s biggest clubs, but the collective underperformance gnaws away at him. It is no fun sitting bottom of the league in November.

Boateng arrived at Tynecastle Park in August from Crystal Palace hoping to take part in another successful campaign and sample European competition. The season so far has been both disappointing and chaotic, although some shoots of recover are detectable from recent matches under new head coach Neil Critchley. Europe is a success to date with two UEFA Conference League wins from two.

Wednesday’s 2-1 loss against Kilmarnock at Tynecastle left Hearts bottom of the Premiership and Boateng, once again, exasperated. His own performances have been good overall, however he is a team player very much irked by the league position. Ignoring the table isn’t an option.

“We want to be up near the top and trying to fight with other clubs that are doing well. We're not naive,” said the 22-year-old. “We know that the club shouldn't be where it is at the moment, but I think you just try and get yourself out of a bad situation. You try and stick together and try and get out of it, basically. No-one wants to lose games of football. Since I was a young kid, no-one wants to lose, you are out to win. I'm sure we'll get out of it.

"I think we created a few chances in the first half on Wednesday and then obviously just came out second half and it felt like we just weren't at it. It's disappointing losing two goals in five minutes, which is quite poor on our behalf. In football, there's obviously another game coming round so it's a short turnaround. We've got to focus on that now. It is disappointing but I think it is one of those ones where you're still in form.

“We just try and focus on the positives and try and take that to Saturday because it is a short turnaround. Everyone needs to keep their head up and focus on the next game, basically. It's definitely disappointing. With the quality that we have we shouldn't be where we are. You've just got to stick together and be positive about things and try and get yourself back up.”

That next game is away to St Johnstone. The league season is not through its first third yet, so Hearts have ample opportunity to rectify their failings. “Definitely, there's time on our side, but I think just every day we are focusing on training,” stated Boateng. “There's a good bunch of lads as well that will push each other in training. So it is a bit upsetting that the results aren't reflecting how we are in training.

“The aim is to try and win as many games as we can coming up. I know it's been a hectic schedule, but when you're at a big club, you want to be fighting and getting results - not really thinking about how many games are coming up. We'll see if we can pick up the ball and try to better ourselves, see where we can beat St Johnstone on Saturday and hopefully get those three points there instead of walking away with nothing.”

Asked about his own prospects, Boateng is content enough. Critchley seems to like his contribution to date. “Yeah, I agree. I think I've played quite a bit, but I'm just trying to help the team as well. I think that's my main focus. If I can help the team in defending or attacking, that's just what I've focused on. I've done well and stayed in the team.”

The new manager took time to have a chat with all the Hearts players individually after taking charge. Discussions with Boateng were kept simple. “It's just been more of the same, just like what I've been doing. I think I've been playing well,” said the player. “I just try to create things and try to make things happen, try and keep the game ticking as well. I've tried to take that on board as much as I can.

“I'm trying to help the team as much as I can. That's basically what he's been saying to me. Obviously, it's a possession-based team. I try and work the ball so it suits me a bit more. I'm enjoying how we're playing. It's just the fact that the results aren't going the way we pictured. But like I said, we're going to try and push each other and try to get out of this.”