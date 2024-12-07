Malachi Boateng discusses Hearts pressure, boos, cheers and Dundee

Midfielder facing his old club at Tynecastle today

Messages between Malachi Boateng and his former Dundee team-mates have been scarce in the build-up to today’s Premiership match at Tynecastle Park. The midfielder spent last season on loan at Dens Park from Crystal Palace before a permanent move to Hearts in August, and now faces his old club at his new place of work.

He isn’t the sort to taunt ex-colleagues either before or after a match. Boateng prefers the reserved approach rather than goading over text message. “No, I don't really think there's many conversations in regards to playing against each other,” he smiled. “Away from the games, we'll have a little chat after the game or whatever. Apart from that, we'll just focus on the game.

“I think, in respects, Dundee are a hard-working team. Obviously, I know quite a few of them. Everyone wears their heart on their sleeves and everyone does play for the team as well. So that's probably why they're doing well so far. I have quite a lot of respect for them. I spent a year there, which I enjoyed. That's probably something that's moulding me to what I am right now. So I'm grateful for that.”

Dundee finished sixth last season and Boateng joined Hearts anticipating a fight for Europe. Instead, he finds himself embroiled in a battle at the bottom of the Premiership. “Yeah, obviously I wasn't expecting it but it's football, it's life as well. You can't really tell the future,” he acknowledged. “Obviously there are challenges in football, which I'm grateful to have. There's the great times and the bad times as well. Every team makes a player but I'm happy. I'm happy where I am.

“There are quite a lot of games coming up, which can turn the tide quite quickly. So I'm not necessarily focused on where we are at the moment. Just focus on each game as they come and try and win games.”

Traditionally, there would always be greater demands at Hearts compared to Dundee. Even more so when one of Scotland’s biggest clubs are in the relegation zone. “Yes, to be fair. In my situation, I feel like I focus a lot on my game as well. When I'm on the pitch, I'm in my own little bubble. I'm just focused on my game and how I can help the team as well.”

Many will be interested to see and hear how Dundee fans receive Boateng this afternoon. He was one of their most consistent performers last season with a quietly efficient style. “To be fair, I'm not really sure what to expect,” he said. “Obviously, in football it could be boos, it could be cheers. I'm not really focused on that.”

Like the Hearts head coach Neil Critchley, Boateng is confident Hearts have the talent to move up the league over the coming weeks. After being left as an unused substitute for the first time under Critchley last week against Aberdeen, the player is looking to regain a starting spot against his old team.

“Like I said, this club has got a lot of quality in the changing room,” he stated. “I'm not really thinking of not starting or anything like that. There's a lot of players that can step in and help our position. So as long as I can help the team in coming off the bench, starting, not playing, then that's the most important thing for me.”