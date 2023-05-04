Originally joining the club in 2009, McCulloch has managed the club across two different spells 2010-2015 and 2018 to the present day. After reaching her 250th game in charge in November, she hit another milestone on Tuesday with it being 13 years since her home managerial dugout debut. Ironically, on Wednesday night she faced the same opponents she did in 2010 as Spartans beat Dundee United 4-2 to give McCulloch an anniversary win. Looking back at her time at the club, McCulloch insists despite the job being a bit of a rollercoaster, she wouldn’t want to be anywhere else.

“I don’t count the year because if I counted the years I would feel very old,” she told the Edinburgh Evening News. “Being the Head Coach of this club is one of the greatest privileges of my life. This club is fantastic and has always been extremely good to me. I love being part of the team here at Spartans, here to another 13 years maybe, we will wait and see.

“I had a wee break in between. I felt that I needed a wee break and six years later I am still here. It’s a dream come true to be a manager of a club like this and I never take it for granted, it’s an honour. It’s a bit of a rollercoaster but it’s a good rollercoaster; it’s a rollercoaster I would want to be on every day.”

Debbi McCulloch's side are unbeaten in their last six games. Credit: Spartans Women Facebook

Julianne Ross who only signed for the club in October already has a great impression of her new manager and was delighted to find out she reached another landmark. “It’s great,” she added. “She has been amazing to me. When she brought me in she has been really great, I’m happy for her.”