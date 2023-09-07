Hearts manager Eva Olid insists that ensuring that the academy prospects reach their potential is her ‘top priority’ as she praises the board for their continued support.

While the first team continues to break records in the SWPL, it is easy to forget how strong Hearts’ youth pathway currently is. Last season, the Under 16’s lifted a historic treble with many players such as Olivia Chomczuk being rewarded for their performances with a professional debut at the end of the last campaign. The potential of the youth squads isn’t lost on Olid as the manager insists that the academy comes first.

“Last season we had a very good Under 16’s group with some of those players coming to train with us,” she told the Edinburgh Evening News. “There are a lot of players there that we see have a lot of potential to be in the first team soon as well. It is clear that there is so much talent in our youth teams and it is so positive for us.

“Our main priority must be the players from our academy and then sign players, that is our philosophy. Of course, these players coming through have to be at the level we are at now. We are working hard, the recruitment and the academy have had new staff to improve that. We are so focused on improving our players.”

Eva Olid's side have won three of their opening five fixtures. (Photo credit: David Mollison/Alamy Live News)

Olid’s eye for talent is certainly a strong one. Since taking over Hearts in 2021, the club has gone from strength to strength with many of her new additions becoming a vital cog in her side. This season alone saw five new signings score in their opening four games with striker Kathleen McGovern even being nominated for the SWPL1 August Player of the Month. Yet, Olid insists that this could have not been done without the backing of the board by continuing to buy into her ideas on where and how the team need to improve even if it ends up giving her more work to do.

“Every year we are getting better at bringing players in,” she added. “We are more experienced, we know more players around the world because we are open and not just restricted to Scotland. This season, we are so happy with the players that we have signed, and they are showing why in every game.

“In my first year, we were restricted to Scotland, last year it was the UK and now we are open. That is down to the support of the club that we can get players this way. We try to watch games from other leagues when we can as we try to recruit players to make us better. It’s difficult to find the time but we try to divide the roles amongst the staff and we never stop. The players know we are always working hard, there is no day off.”